How to get Elgyem in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

The Psychic Spectacular event has returned to Pokemon Go with a focus on Elgyem, so we’ve got all the details you need about how to catch it and whether it can be Shiny.

Elgyem is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon originally from Black & White’s Unova region. It made its Pokemon Go debut in August 2020, and now it’s the star of the show in the Psychic Spectacular event.

If you’re wondering how to catch Elgyem in Pokemon Go, deciding whether it’s worth the time to hunt down a Shiny version, or figuring out how to evolve it, we’ve got all the information you need right here.

Niantic

How to catch Elgyem in Pokemon Go

There are a few ways to encounter Elgyem during the Psychic Spectacular event:

As a wild encounter while out exploring.

As a reward for completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

As a reward for completing the Psychic Spectacular Timed Research quest.

The easiest way to catch Elgyem is definitely to work your way through the Psychic Spectacular Timed Research quest, as you’ll get an Elgyem encounter for every five Curveball Throws you land.

You can also get encounters with Elgyem by completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks or by finding them in the wild, although it’s not guaranteed that you’ll be able to find one with these methods.

Can Elgyem be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Elgyem is now available in Pokemon Go, which means Shiny Beheeyem is also available when evolved. They made their Shiny debuts during the Psychic Spectacular event.

As always, the chances of encountering a Shiny Pokemon are very low, so it’s really just a case of finding as many as you can out in the wild and hoping for the best!

How to evolve Elgyem into Beheeyem in Pokemon Go

It costs 50 Candy to evolve Elgyem into Beheeyem in Pokemon Go. There are no special items or Buddy tasks required for this evolution process.

If you’re struggling to earn enough Candy, remember that you can get extra Candy by using Pinap Berries, transferring any unwanted Elgyem, or walking with an Elgyem as your Buddy Pokemon.

That’s everything you need to know about Elgyem! While you’re here, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

