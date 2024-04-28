How to get Corsola in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Trainers can catch the Water/Rock-type monster, Corsola, in Pokemon Go, but this regional exclusive can be hard to find for some. Here’s everything you need to know about catching Corsola in Pokemon Go.

In Pokemon Go, there are certain monsters like Corsola that only appear in specific areas of the world. These Pokemon are commonly known as regional exclusives and they can be quite difficult to track down in the mobile game.

So, trainers interested in catching the Coral Pokemon—especially if they live outside of its normal regional spawn location—can find everything they need to know about catching it here.

How to get Corsola in Pokemon Go

Corsola will only spawn around tropical regions near the coast. For example, trainers in the United States can find Corsola in Florida or the coast in Texas. Corsola can also spawn in the Caribbean Islands and Puerto Rico.

While this may be disheartening to some fans outside of coastal regions, certain events allow fans to catch Corsola, regardless of their location.

For example, trainers who purchase a ticket to the Global Go Fest 2024 event will be able to find Corsola in the Shining Day habitat. This event will take place worldwide from July 13, 2024, until July 14, 2024.

Additionally, Pokemon Go has just introduced biomes which includes the beach. While not confirmed as of yet, it would make sense that Corsola may spawn in beach biomes in the future, depending on where you are in the world.

Can Corsola be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, the Shiny version of Corsola was added to the mobile game during Pokemon Go Tour Johto in 2022. Shiny Corsola is sky blue in color, instead of its traditional pink.

Corsola general stats in Pokemon Go

The Coral Pokemon has an attack-based stat spread of 118 (ATK), 156 (DEF), and 146 (STA) and can reach a max CP value of 1558. Additionally, rainy and partly cloudy weather can boost Corsola’s power.

As a Water/Rock-type, Corsola is weak to Grass, Electric, Fighting, and Ground-type moves. Corsola also has plenty of resistances, including Fire, Flying, Ice, Normal, and Poison.

All Corsola moves in Pokemon Go

Corsola has access to four Water and Rock-type STAB moves. You can check out its entire move pool below:

Corsola Fast Moves

Tackle (Normal)

Bubble (Water/STAB)

Corsola Charged Moves

Bubble Beam (Water/STAB)

Power Gem (Rock/STAB)

Rock Blast (Rock/STAB)

That's all you need to know about how to get Corsola in Pokemon Go.

