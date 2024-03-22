How to find Kartana in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

The Grass/Steel-type Ultra Beast is slaying foes in Pokemon Go, but how can you nab one for your team, and can it be Shiny?

Ultra Beasts are rare encounters in Pokemon Go, as they’re often part of special events. This is true of Kartana, the powerful Legendary Pokemon, who is about to get an upgrade in the upcoming Sizable Surprises event.

Here’s how you can encounter Kartana in Pokemon Go and whether or not it can be Shiny.

Contents

The Pokemon Company

How to get Kartana in Pokemon Go

People in the Northern Hemisphere can catch Kartana in 5-Star Raids during the Sizeable Surprises event from April 4, 2024, to April 9, 2024. So, if you want to catch a Shiny one, be sure to raid during these times.

Article continues after ad

Previously, Kartana was available in different Raids with the other Ultra Beasts. This means other trainers have access to Kartana, and it will likely be available in future events, so you won’t permanently miss out if you don’t encounter one during Sizeable Surprises.

Article continues after ad

Kartana cannot be encountered in the wild, and it cannot be hatched from Pokemon Eggs.

Can Kartana be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Shiny Kartana will be available for the first time during the Sizable Surprises event in 5-Star Raids. This event begins on April 4, 2024, so you won’t be able to encounter a Shiny Kartana until then.

That’s all you need to know about Kartana in Pokemon Go. If needed, make sure to check out more of our Go guides:

Article continues after ad

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips