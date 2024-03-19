How to get Glalie in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Glalie is a pure Ice-type Pokemon that is one of Snorunt’s final evolutions. Here’s how to get Glalie in Pokemon Go & if it can be Shiny.

Glalie is currently part of Pokemon Go’s Tier 3 Raid lineup alongside Regice until March 21, 2024, at 10 am local time.

Introduced in the Gen 3 games, Glalie is one of the final evolutions of the Ice-type Pokemon Snorunt. While Snorunt evolves into the ‘mon after reaching level 42, you must expose a female Snorunt to a Dawn Stone to obtain Froslass in the mainline games.

If you’re looking to catch Glalie, here’s how to obtain the Pokemon and if its Shiny form is in the mobile game.

Article continues after ad

How to get Glalie in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Company

If you’re incredibly lucky, you could find this Pokemon in the wild. However, Pokemon Go is known to feature the ‘mon as a Tier 3 Raid boss. Glalie will be available in 3-star Raids until March 21, 2024, at 10 am local time.

Article continues after ad

Glalie will appear alongside Machamp, Cryogonal, and Drampa during Regice’s 5-star Raid run. If you don’t have the chance to face Glalie, stay updated with our coverage to determine when the Pokemon will return to Raids.

Can Glalie be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Players will be happy to hear that the Shiny version of Glalie is currently available in Pokemon Go. You can obtain the form by either evolving a Shiny Snorunt or catching a Shiny Glalie.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about catching Glalie in Pokemon Go. Check out more of our helpful guides on the mobile game below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes