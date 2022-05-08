How to find Clefairy & Complete Request 67 in Pokemon Legends Arceus

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, Clefairy is one of the rarest Pokemon trainers will need to find for a request. Here’s how to find and catch one, and complete Request 67: The Clefairy’s Moonlit Dance.

Many of Pokemon Legends Arceus‘ later requests can be tough without prior knowledge. For example, Request 72: Pesselle’s Easy Errand requires players to catch or defeat a Croagunk before it will even trigger.

Similarly, Clefairy’s Moonlit Dance has a prerequisite before it will become available to players.

First, let’s take a look at how to unlock Request 67: The Clefairy’s Moonlit Dance.

How to find Clefairy in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To begin, players will need to register Clefairy in the Pokedex.

This can be quite difficult, as Clefairy has very specific spawn requirements and only a few appear at a time. Following these steps will help you find Clefairy:

You must have at least unlocked access to the Coronet Highlands region and Sneasler. Enter the Coronet Highlands and rest at the nearby tent until at least evening. Travel to the very southwest corner of the region. You will arrive at a small lake and discover the Fabled Spring area. Wait until nightfall in tall grass at the Fabled Spring.

Provided it’s nighttime, Clefairy will spawn in the grass around the small lake. However, players should proceed very carefully as an Alpha Clefable will spawn on the right side of the river.

Though Clefairy is not overly skittish, you should still approach slowly. Next, use the best Heavy Ball-type available to catch it, or simply log it in the Pokedex.

When it’s registered, players can go into Jubilife Village to begin Request 67.

How to Complete Request 67: The Clefairy’s Moonlit Dance

When you head back into Jubilife Village, a new quest will appear on Professor Laventon’s blackboard.

Simply accept Request 67 and then find Astair in the basement of Galaxy Hall. Astair will give you details on the quest, after which you will need to head out to the Coronet Highlands again.

Astair will ask players to observe a Clefairy during a full moon to see if they dance under it in the Hisui region. Now you need to head back to the Coronet Highlands and follow these steps:

Rest at the nearby tent until nightfall. You must wait to see if the moon in the sky is full. If the moon is not full, continue resting until nightfall until it is. Once you see a full moon, travel to the Fabled Spring as fast as possible using your available Ride Pokemon. Players will see a quest marker in front of the lake. Investigate the marker and watch the cutscene.

After watching the scene, players will receive a Moon Stone. Next, simply return back to Astair in the basement of the Galaxy Hall and complete the quest

As a reward, you will earn 5 salt cakes and 2 Exp. Candy M’s.

That’s everything players need to know about completing Request 67: The Clefairy’s Moonlit Dance in Pokemon Legends Arceus! Check out some of our other Pokemon Legends Arceus guides below:

