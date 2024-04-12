Pokemon Sleep Flower Festival: Comfey debut, bonuses, and increased Shiny spawns

A brand new event is heading to the Pokemon Sleep, increasing spawns for Grass-type Pokemon, bringing in new Pocket Monsters, and some welcome bonuses.

Pokemon Sleep has announced its latest event, the Flower Festival. It brings with it the introduction of a brand-new Pokemon to the title, as well as some interesting extra bonuses while the event is active.

So, learn all about the Pokemon Sleep Flower Festival with our full guide:

The Pokemon Sleep Flower Festival runs from 04:00 AM on Monday, April 22, until 3:59 AM on Monday, April 29, local time in all regions.

During this time, Pokemon Sleep players can take advantage of the increased spawns, improved Shiny odds, and many event bonuses.

Pokemon Sleep Flower Festival debuts and spawns

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sleep players who play during the Flower Festival will be able to enjoy increased spawns for Grass-type and Fairy-type Pokemon. Alongside this, there is a slightly increased chance of encountering Shiny forms of Pokemon during this time.

A brand new Pokemon is also joining the game, as Comfey joins the mobile title. The Flower Festival takes place across all maps of the game, so players can encounter Comfey on any research map.

You can find the Pokemon more likely to appear during the event – as well as their location – below:

Greengrass Isle

Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur

Bellsprout, Weepinbell, and Victreebel

Chikorita

Leafeon

Cleffa, Clefairy, and Clefable

Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, and Wigglytuff

Togepi, Togetic, and Togekiss

Sylveon

Comfey

Cyan Beach

Bellsprout, Weepinbell, and Victreebel

Cleffa, Clefairy, and Clefable

Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, and Wigglytuff

Comfey

Taupe Hollow

Cleffa, Clefairy, and Clefable

Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, and Wigglytuff

Togepi

Snowdrop Tundra

Bellsprout

Cleffa, Clefairy, and Clefable

Jigglypuff

Togepi and Togetic

Lapis Lakeside

Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur

Bellsprout, Weepinbell, and Victreebel

Chikorita, Bayleef, and Meganium

Leafeon

Cleffa, Clefairy, and Clefable

Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, and Wigglytuff

Togepi, Togetic, and Togekiss

Comfey

Pokemon Sleep Flower Festival bonuses

During the Pokemon Sleep Flower festival, players can enjoy the following bonuses:

During sleep research, one Pokémon will for sure be hungry.

Dishes will be set to “Salads”.

Final Strength gains from dishes will be multiplied by 1.5 (or 3 for Extra Tasty dishes).

A few Pokémon of different sleep types will appear during sleep research regardless of the researcher’s sleep type for that day.

Certain Pokémon will be more likely to appear during sleep research.

You may meet certain Shiny Pokémon

That’s all for the Pokemon Sleep Flower Festival, but for even more great content, be sure to check out more Pokemon Sleep guides at the links below:

