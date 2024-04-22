How to get Cleffa in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

The adorable Cleffa will be featured in the upcoming Pokemon Go Hatch Day event, so here are all the ways you can get this Fairy-type creature and its evolutions, Clefairy and Clefable, and whether they can be Shiny.

Clefairy and its evolution Clefable are very iconic Pokemon from Gen 1 that received a baby stage ‘mon called Cleffa when Gen 2 launched.

However, players really didn’t care much about these Normal-type creatures until the Fairy type was added to the franchise, and their typing changed.

Now, baby Cleffa will be the center of the Hatch Day event, so here’s how to get it in Pokemon Go.

Contents

How to get Cleffa in Pokemon Go

Since Cleffa debuted in the game along with the complete Johto Pokedex, players have had only one way to get this Pokemon: hatching Eggs.

Cleffa has been rotating from 2 km to 5 km and even 7 km Eggs since it has been available in Pokemon Go, but only for specific periods of time.

Now, players will be able to hatch it from 2 km Eggs thanks to the Hatch Day event that will take place on Sunday, April 28, 2024, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time.

Event bonuses include Cleffa Eggs dropping more frequently from Poke Stops, Incubators hatch time reduced by 50%, double Candy from hatching Eggs, and more chances to find 100 IV and Shiny Cleffa.

How to evolve Cleffa into Clefairy and Clefable in Pokemon Go

Despite finding Cleffa in Pokemon Go being a hard task, evolving it is quite simple once you’ve gathered the required amount of Candy.

To evolve Cleffa into Clefairy, you’ll need to feed it 25 Candy, and to evolve Clefairy into its final stage, Clefable, you’ll require 50 more.

NIANTIC

Luckily for players, the event bonuses will help them reach the Candy goals faster. Plus, they can get more Candy by transferring the extra Cleffa to Professor Willow or by setting it as their Buddy.

Can Cleffa be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Cleffa can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. This variation was added to the game at the beginning of the Valentine’s Day event in 2019.

The Hatch Day event will increase the chances of hatching a Shiny Cleffa from Eggs, and if players evolve it, they’ll end up with a Shiny Clefairy or Shiny Clefable.

Keep in mind that the odds of hatching a Shiny Cleffa are very slim, but take advantage of the 1/2 Egg hatch distance and crack as many Eggs as you can.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Cleffa in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the list below:

