How to evolve Cleffa and Clefairy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back the Fairy-type Cleffa, Clefairy, and Clefable, but some players may be wondering how they evolve. Here’s exactly how trainers can find and evolve these Gen 1 favorites.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC expansion has brought back a ton of returning Pokemon — many of which are from Generation 1.

Alongside the return of Pokemon like Kantonian Vulpix and Ekans, trainers can now catch Cleffa, Clefairy, and Clefable in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

However, some newer trainers may be wondering how to evolve these adorable Fairy-type Pokemon. Thankfully, we’ll cover everything you need to know about catching and evolving Cleffa and its evolutions.

Where to find Cleffa in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As many Generation 1 fans know, the Cleffa line is famous for its fascination of the moon, which is reflected in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. According to its Pokedex, it lives in caves and becomes more active at night.

Additionally, Cleffa is a rare spawn in the wild. Trainers can find it in the following locations:

Crystal Pool

The Dreaded Den (pond)

The cliff overlooking Kitakami Hall

Where to find Clefairy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Clefairy is a bit easier to find compared to its Baby form, Cleffa. Live Cleffa, Clefairy lives in caves and is more active at night.

Trainers can find it in the following areas:

Crystal Pool

The Dreaded Den (pond)

The cliff overlooking Kitakami Hall

Where to find Clefable in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unfortunately, for trainers looking to skip straight to the final evolution Clefable is not available to find in the wild. That means trainers are going to need to evolve Clefairy to register Clefable in the Pokedex.

How to evolve Cleffa and Clefairy

Evolving Cleffa and Clefairy is not so simple as just raising their levels to a certain number. Both require different evolution methods to evolve.

Cleffa will evolve into Clefairy when it is leveled up with high friendship. Trainers can raise a Pokemon’s friendship by making sandwiches, battling with it, or giving it the Soothe Bell Held Item. Additionally, the Pokemon Wash feature will also raise friendship.

To evolve Clefairy, trainers must use a Moon Stone on it. Moon Stones can be won at Porto Marinada’s auction, found as random shiny objects on the ground outside of cities, or earned by registering 210 Pokemon in the Pokedex.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Cleffa, Clefairy, and Clefable in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

