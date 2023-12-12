How to get Kubfu & Urshifu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Kubfu and Urshifu are set to return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet thanks to The Indigo Disc DLC, so here’s everything you need to know to catch and train these powerful creatures.

Generation Nine’s Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are receiving The Indigo Disk, the final expansion for the games, and one set to bring over plenty of returning legendary and powerful monsters from previous titles.

One of the Pokemon is Kubfu, the Fighting-type bear added in Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Isle of Armor DLC. Naturally, this also ushers in the evolution Urshifu, a mainstay in the Pokemon VGC community.

To add this legendary Pokemon to your team, learn everything you need to know with our full guide.

Where to find Kubfu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Currently, we know that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk is adding several legendary Pokemon as part of the expansion, as revealed in a trailer for the DLC, Kubfu is one of the Pokemon available.

To access the DLC, you need to follow these steps:

Complete the main storyline in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet

Complete the main storyline in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC

Once The Indigo Disk drops, we can update this guide with exact details, but for now, it’s clear that finding these legendary encounters involves finding snacks across The Terrarium, as well as completing Blueberry Quests, and speaking to the NPC in Blueberry Academy called Snacksworth.

Once you’ve done this, the recently released trailer does show Kubfu by Fury Falls, the collection of trees situated between Northern Province (Area Two) and Northern Province (Area One).

But, until more information is available, these encounters could be randomly located across the map.

Can Kubfu be shiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

It is currently unconfirmed whether Kubfu can be shiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC.

However, while it was previously unobtainable in its Shiny form when found in Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Isle of Armor DLC, returning Pokemon often can be found in their Shiny variant.

How to evolve Kubfu into Single Strike Style and Rapid Strike Style Urshifu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Kubfu can evolve into one of two different Urshifu forms, with the Single Strike Style being dual dark and Fighting-type, and the Rapid Strike Style being dual dark and Water-type.

To get either of these two forms, you need the corresponding items listed below:

Single Strike Style – Scroll of Darkness

Rapid Strike Style – Scroll of Waters

Both of these items can be found at the Porto Marinada auctions, located on the West of the map just above Asado Desert.

Once in the Port Marinada markets, approach the tall female NPC with glasses, and she will be holding random auctions for battle and evolution items used by legendary Pokemon.

You will have to work your way through these auctions, as there is no way to guarantee the item you want, but alongside the Urshifu evolution items, are helpful pieces like the Ice Plate or Dark Plate that Arceus uses to change form, and many more.

That’s all we have on Kubfu and Urshifu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for now, but we’ll update this guide with more details as soon as they’re available. If you’re heading back to Paldea with the Indigo Disk DLC, be sure to check out our great guides below.

