How to evolve Nosepass into Probopass in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brought back Nosepass, but how do you evolve it into Probopass with its strange evolution method? Well, here’s how to do just that in Gen 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brought back a ton of returning Pokemon from past Generations like Kantonian Vulpix, Clefairy, and Phantump.

Plenty of Pokemon from Gen 3 make an appearance in the land of Kitakami as well, with past favorites like Milotic and Shiftry roaming the wilds.

Another Gen 3 monster that came back is Nosepass along with its Gen 4 evolution Probopass. But some trainers may be wondering how to evolve Nosepass without Mt. Coronet. Well, here’s how trainers can get their hands on Probopass in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC.

How to evolve Nosepass into Probopass

To evolve Nosepass into Probopass, players simply need to use a Thunder Stone on it. Should you need to find or purchase a Thunder Stone, you can check out our item evolution guide here.

Trainers can use a Thunder Stone to evolve Nosepass in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Starting in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, trainers could use a Thunder Stone to evolve Nosepass, which has carried over into Scarlet & Violet.

Fans of the Gen 4 games Diamond & Pearl or their remakes may remember that trainers had to level up Nosepass in certain areas, like Mt. Coronet and Chargestone Cave. This is not necessary in Gen 9.

Where to find Nosepass in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

According to the Pokedex, Nosepass is mainly found in barren, rocky areas around Kitakami. Specifically, trainers can find wild Nosepass at the top of Wistful Fields and in Paradise Barrens.

Where to find Probopass in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unfortunately for fans looking to bypass Nosepass and go straight to using Probopass, it can’t be found in the wild.

That means the only way to get a Probopass in the DLC is to evolve Nosepass using a Thunderstone.

And there you have it! That's everything you need to know about finding Nosepass and Probopass in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

