Where to find Riolu & Lucario in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Evolution method

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will again be able to add the popular Fighting-types Riolu and Lucario to their teams. Below is everything players need to find and evolve Riolu in Paldea.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have their pick of favorite species from past games and regions. From the return of Galar’s Toxtricity to the constant presence of Pikachu and Eevee, players can fill out their teams with a mixture of new and old species.

Riolu and Lucario were originally introduced in the Sinnoh region of Diamond and Pearl, and have become notable Fighting-types among fans of both the anime and video games. Whether fans want a Lucario for personal nostalgia, or to help celebrate Ash’s most recent Championship winning partner, it is a good pick for a Paldea team.

Below is everything players need to know to find Riolu and Lucario in the Gen 9 region, and how to evolve Riolu into Lucario while exploring.

Where to find Riolu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers looking to add Riolu to their team can find it in the South Province (Area Four).

The Pokemon Company Riolu can be found in the southern area of Paldea

Where to find Lucario in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers wanting to add Lucario to their team and skip evolving Riolu can find it in the North Province (Area One) and North Province (Area Two).

The Pokemon Company Lucario can be found along the Northeastern coast

How to evolve Riolu into Lucario

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans who have obtained a Riolu will see it evolve into Lucario once it has a high friendship level.

The Pokemon will then evolve after a battle during the daytime. This process can be sped up by giving Riolu the Soothe Bell.

Lucario is a Fighting/Steel-type, giving it a range of moves, a solid defense, and powerful offensive attacks. It is a favorite not just for its presence in Pokemon games and media, but also as a true asset to any player’s team.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

