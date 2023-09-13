Where to find Vulpix & Ninetales in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

An old favorite has returned with Vulpix finally being obtainable in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet courtesy of the first DLC Expansion, The Teal Mask. Here’s where to find the Fox Pokemon on your adventures in Kitakami.

Vulpix is a fox-inspired Fire-type Pokemon first introduced in Generation I’s Red & Blue. This adorable little canine plus its evolution Ninetales have always been fan favorites so trainers are sure to be eager to catch them.

Although Vulpix was missing from the base Scarlet & Violet games, fans of this cute fox will be happy to hear they can now find it in the first DLC, The Teal Mask.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Below you’ll find everything you need to know to catch Vulpix in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and then evolve it into Ninetales.

How to get Vulpix in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Vulpix can be found in several routes scattered across Kitakami. although the easiest place to find it is in the grassy plains around Reveler’s Road.

Alternatively, Vulpix can be encountered in the following grassy areas and bamboo groves:

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Kitakami Wilds

Mossfell Confluence

Paradise Barrens

Reveler’s Road

Timeless Woods

Wistful Fields

The Pokemon Company Vulpix is found in grassy areas and bamboo groves in the Teal Mask DLC.

How to evolve Vulpix into Ninetales

You can evolve Vulpix into Ninetales by giving it a Fire Stone, Simply select a Fire Stone from the Other Items section of your Bag and use it on Vulpix.

Article continues after ad

This can be done at any level and is the only way to get Ninetales as it cannot be found in the wild. Check out our dedicated guide on where to find evolution items to find out where to get a Fire Stone.

Article continues after ad

Now that you know how to get Vulpix, check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet