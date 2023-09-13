How to get Ekans & Arbok in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The iconic Poison-type snake Pokemon Ekans is back in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC The Teal Mask, so here’s how you can find and evolve one.

Another Pokemon from the first generation has made its way into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Ekans is one of the 151 original creatures that started this adventure back in 1996 and gained a ton of popularity thanks to its appearance in the anime as part of Team Rocket.

Where to find Ekans in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Ekans will be easy to find because it spawns near the start of the DLC and in several locations. This sneaky snake lives in Rocky Areas, Grass Areas, and Mountain Areas as the Pokedex says, so you’ll find it in Mossfell Confluence, Apple Hills, and near Crystal Pool.

Even though Ekans will spawn a lot in tall grass and hillsides, it will be even easier to find one inside caves. That’s why when players get to Crystal Pool, it will only appear inside cave structures nearby.

How to evolve Ekans into Arbok in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: The Teal Mask

Just like in previous Pokemon games, Ekans will evolve into Arbok as soon as it reaches Level 22.

However, because Ekans mostly spawns at higher levels than this in The Teal Mask’s Kitakami region, all players have to do is level it up once and that’s it.

You can do this by giving it a Rare Candy, giving it some Exp. Candy, or just fighting a few battles until it gets enough Exp. to level up.

How to find a wild Arbok in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: The Teal Mask

While Ekans is a common spawn, Arbok is very rare and will have players testing their patience in no time. There is only one location where you’ll find a wild Arbok slithering around: the Mossfell Confluence.

You’ll have to go to the right-hand bottom part of the map and search the grass near the cliff sides. Arbok will be found around that zone and because it’s a rare spawn, it’s most likely to have a special Tera-type when found.

