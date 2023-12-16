How to evolve Porygon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk brings back many Pokemon with certain evolution requirements, like Porygon, Porygon2, and Porygon-Z. Here’s how to evolve these Normal-type Pokemon and where to find them in the wild.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion is out now, bringing back a ton of Pokemon from past Generations.

Alongside Pokemon that evolve by leveling up like Flygon, Metagross, and Haxorus, plenty of Pokemon that require items to evolve can also be found in the Blueberry Academy’s Terarium.

While many Pokemon only require one item to evolve, The Normal-type Porygon will need multiple items to reach each evolution stage. So, let’s break down how to evolve Porygon into both Porygon2 and Porygon-Z, as well as where to find them in the wild.

How to evolve Porygon into Porygon 2 Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

To evolve Porygon into Porygon2, you will need to trade it while it’s holding the Upgrade item.

This item can be purchased at the Blueberry Academy School Store for 250 BP.

How to evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

To evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z, you will need to trade it while it’s holding the Dubious Disk item.

This item can be purchased at the Blueberry Academy School Store for 250 BP.

This makes Porygon the only Pokemon that evolves twice by trading, which may be quite a hurdle for some trainers.

Where to find Porygon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

According to the Pokedex, Porygon can mainly be found in the Polar Biome. It also can be found in caves throughout that section of the Terarium.

Specifically, Porygon is also commonly found throughout Chargestone Cave.

Where to find Porygon2 in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

As with many Pokemon that evolve through trading, Porygon2 cannot be found in the wild. As such the only way to acquire one is through trading.

Where to find Porygon-Z in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Similar to its pre-evolution, Porygon-Z cannot be found in the wild. As such the only way to acquire one is through trading.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding and evolving Porygon into Porygon2 and Porygon-Z in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. For more helpful Scarlet & Violet guides, check out the links below:

