How to get Evolution Items in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC brings back plenty of returning Pokemon, many of which require Evolution Items to evolve. Here’s where trainers can find these Evolution Items in the Blueberry Academy.

Pokemon like Duraludon evolve simply by using an item, while other Pokemon like Electabuzz evolve when traded while holding an item.

However, some trainers may be wondering where to get these evolution items for Pokemon specific to the Indigo Disk DLC. So, let’s break down where to find these items and how to purchase them.

Where to find evolution items in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC

When players begin the Indigo Disk, they’ll be taken around Blueberry Academy briefly and then sent to explore the Terarium. As such, trainers won’t have too much time to explore the entire school early on.

Should you go to one of the school gates to travel to different areas, you will find the ‘School Store’ option. This store will sell a variety of helpful items, including many different evolution items.

To purchase these items, simply talk to the clerk at the desk with the yellow speech bubble and he will show you every item available to purchase.

How to purchase evolution items in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC

Like many unlockables found in the Blueberry Academy, players will need to use BP to purchase items from the School Store.

BP can be earned by completing Bueberry Quests, or BBQs, while exploring the Terarium.

Trade Evolution items like the Electirizer, Magmarizer, and Protector cost 250 BP, while Archaludon’s Metal Alloy costs 300 BP.

And there you have it! That's everything you need to know about finding evolution items in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's Indigo Disk DLC.

