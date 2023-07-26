How to complete Adventure Week 2023 Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go has published its Collection Challenge for Adventure Week 2023. Here’s to complete it.

From Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time, Pokemon Go is holding another Adventure Week.

The event will focus on several Fossil creatures like Kabutops and Omastar. Additionally, it will mark the debut of Mega Tyranitar and the Shiny versions of Tyrunt and Amaura. Players can also participate in Regidrago’s 5-star Raid.

During Adventure Week 2023, trainers can take part in Field and Timed Research plus the event’s Collection Challenges. Here’s what creatures you’ll need to complete the latter feature.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2023 Collection Challenge explained

Niantic

Thanks to Serebii, we have the information on the required Pokemon for the event’s Collection Challenge.

Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Dome and Helix Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Kabuto As a wild spawn Kabutops Evolve a Kabuto with 50 Candy Omanyte As a wild spawn Omastar Evolve an Omanyte with 50 Candy

For completing this Collection Challenge, you’ll receive 2000 Stardust and a Tyrunt Encounter.

Here are the Pokemon you need to catch for the Root and Claw Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Anorith As a wild spawn Armaldo Evolve an Anorith with 50 Candy Lileep As a wild spawn Cradily Evolve a Lileep with 50 Candy

After finishing this Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 2000 Stardust and an Amaura encounter.

Next, here are the Pokemon you need to acquire for the Skull and Armor Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Shieldon As a wild spawn Bastiodon Evolve a Shieldon with 50 Candy Cranidos As a wild spawn Rampardos Evolve a Cranidos with 50 Candy

The rewards for this challenge are 2000 Stardust and another Tyrunt encounter.

Finally, here are the Pokemon needed to complete the Cover and Plume Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Archen As a wild spawn or hatch from an Egg Archeops Evolve an Archen with 50 Candy Tirtouga As a wild spawn or hatch from an Egg Carracosta Evolve a Tirtouga with 50 Candy

You’ll gain 2000 Stardust and another Amaura encounter for finishing the fourth and final Collection Challenge.

Now you know how to complete the Adventure Week 2023 Collection Challenge. Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

