Pokemon Go Oranguru & Passimian Research Day Timed Research tasks & rewards

The Oranguru & Passimian Premium Timed Research challenge in Pokemon Go launches alongside Community Day and will come in two sets.

The Pokemon Go Oranguru & Passimian Community Day event will look different compared to others, as it will feature two, not one, Pokemon. For September 2024, Oranguru and Passimian will be the focus. Although, the likes of Aipom, Chimchar, Grookey, Mankey, and Slakoth will also be available as more frequent spawns.

A new Premium Timed Research challenge went live alongside Community Day and it will require the completion of Field Research tasks that can be completed at the same time, to net progress towards both sets.

Article continues after ad

Niantic

Oranguru Premium Timed Research Tasks

Thanks to Leek Duck, here are the tasks for the Oranguru portion of this Timed Research:

Complete a Field Research task – Oranguru encounter

Complete two Field Research tasks – Oranguru encounter

Complete three Field Research tasks – Oranguru encounter

Complete four Field Research tasks – Oranguru encounter

Complete five Field Research tasks – Oranguru encounter

Complete six Field Research tasks – Oranguru encounter

Complete seven Field Research tasks – Oranguru encounter

Complete eight Field Research tasks – Oranguru encounter

Complete nine Field Research tasks – Oranguru encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks – Oranguru encounter

Complete 11 Field Research tasks – Oranguru encounter

Complete 12 Field Research tasks – Oranguru encounter

Complete 13 Field Research tasks – Oranguru encounter

Complete 14 Field Research tasks – Oranguru encounter

Complete 15 Field Research tasks – Oranguru encounter

Rewards: Oranguru encounter, 1,000 Stardust, 2,500 XP

Passimian Premium Timed Research tasks

And for Passimian:

Complete a Field Research task – Passimian encounter

Complete two Field Research tasks – Passimian encounter

Complete three Field Research tasks – Passimian encounter

Complete four Field Research tasks – Passimian encounter

Complete five Field Research tasks – Passimian encounter

Complete six Field Research tasks – Passimian encounter

Complete seven Field Research tasks – Passimian encounter

Complete eight Field Research tasks – Passimian encounter

Complete nine Field Research tasks – Passimian encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks – Passimian encounter

Complete 11 Field Research tasks – Passimian encounter

Complete 12 Field Research tasks – Passimian encounter

Complete 13 Field Research tasks – Passimian encounter

Complete 14 Field Research tasks – Passimian encounter

Complete 15 Field Research tasks – Passimian encounter

Rewards: Passimian encounter, 1,500 Stardust, 2,500 XP

As of this writing, confirmed Field Research tasks for this event include making three Nice Throws in a row, make three Great Throws, make a Curveball Throw, use a Super Effective Charged Attack, spin two PokeStops or Gyms, earn three Hearts with a Buddy, send a Gift with a Sticker, and use three Berries to catch Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to get Premium Timed Research

Trainers who want to take part in the Pokemon Go Community Day Premium Timed Research must buy a ticket from the Go Shop. It is not available to buy through Poke Coins; instead, players must pay $2.00 or equivalent local pricing to unlock this specific ticket with these tasks and rewards.

We should note that the price point unlocks both Oranguru and Passimian Timed Research tasks. And, the above tasks must be completed and redeemed by September 22, 2024, at 5 PM local time.

Article continues after ad

If you want to know even more about current and upcoming events in Pokemon Go, check out our guide covering the Raid bosses.