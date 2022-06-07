How to catch Amaura in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Amaura has arrived in Pokemon Go during Adventure Week, but how do you catch it? Can it be Shiny? And how do you evolve it into Aurorus? We’ve got all the answers right here.

The debut of a new species is always an exciting time in Pokemon Go. The latest addition to the Pokedex lineup is Amaura, a dual Rock/Ice-type Pokemon that originally appeared in X & Y’s Kalos region.

As with any new Pokemon, you might have some burning questions that need answers. Below, you’ll find out how to catch Amaura, whether it can be Shiny or not, and how to evolve it into Aurorus.

How to catch Amaura in Pokemon Go

There are a few different ways to catch Amaura in Pokemon Go right now:

Hatch one from a 7km Egg that was obtained during Adventure Week.

that was obtained during Adventure Week. Complete the ‘Earn 5 Candies exploring with your Buddy’ Challenge.

Challenge. Claim and finish specific Field Research tasks during Adventure Week.

during Adventure Week. Catch one in the wild during the Ultra Unlock Research Day.

The quickest way to catch Amaura is to complete the two Adventure Week Field Research tasks that lead to an Amaura encounter, but Tyrunt is also a potential reward for these tasks so it’s not a guaranteed method.

You could also complete the ‘Earn 5 Candies exploring with your Buddy’ Challenge, or try to hatch one from a 7km Egg, although there are seven other Pokemon that could hatch instead, so that might take a while.

It might be easier to wait for the Ultra Unlock Research Day which takes place on Sunday, June 12, 2022, between 11am and 3pm, as both Amaura and Tyrunt will be spawning in the wild during thouse hours.

Is Shiny Amaura available in Pokemon Go

The bad news is that Shiny Amaura is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, which means that Shiny Aurorus is also unavailable. For now, regular Amaura and Aurorus will have to do.

Niantic doesn’t usually debut a new species alongside its Shiny variation, so this isn’t too much of a surprise. It’s most likely that Shiny Amaura will appear in a future Adventure Week event.

How to evolve Amaura into Aurorus in Pokemon Go

Amaura can evolve into Aurorus with the help of 50 Candy. You’ll also need to begin the evolution process during the night or it won’t work. You can tell if it’s night by looking at the sky in the game.

It’s not easy to encounter Amaura in Pokemon Go, so make sure you’re using Pinap Berries when catching to get double Candy. You can also set it as your Buddy to earn some Candy while walking.

