How to play Pokemon Go in 2024 – The ultimate beginner’s guide

Pokemon Go continues to present challenges with new mechanics after nearly a decade of gameplay, so whether you’re a long-time fan, a returning player, or a new trainer checking it out for the first time in 2024, our ultimate guide will help you along the way for your journey.

Released in 2016, the mobile-based Pokemon game features numerous species pulled from all nine generations of the popular videogame franchise. While most of its concepts have also been brought over from console video games, the way they function has been changed to better suit gameplay from mobile devices.

This means that even die-hard fans may need a little help learning the ropes — and that’s where this guide comes in.

Getting started: Downloading the app

If you’re a complete beginner and have never even tried the game before (it’s all good — we all have to start somewhere!), you’ll first need to download the app onto your desired device.

It’s available for Apple and Android devices, and while it can also be installed on tablets, some of the mechanics can be unwieldy on the bigger screens.

We’d recommend using a mobile phone to play, as they’re easier to hold and can be carried from place to place without an issue.

2024 is the time to play

Pokemon Go is a great game for those looking to add something extra to their daily exercise routine, get out and meet new people, or just spend more time outside.

2024 is the time to jump in (or return if you’ve been away for a while), as it’s been teased that Galar’s Dynamax and Gigantamax mechanics will be coming to the game. Additionally, Mega mechanics have been improved via a series of updates, and there are plenty of small tasks to complete throughout the day, even when events aren’t happening.

While there are still a few issues, like Remote Raid Pass limitations and rural player accessibility, it has more features than ever for players to enjoy.

Niantic’s vision for the mobile app is to bring players together, get them out and moving, and make exercise a community experience. Whether you live in a big city or a small town, teaming up with friends to catch new companions, battle difficult Raids, and enjoy new challenges can be a very rewarding adventure.

Key features

There are plenty of fun features on offer to dive into in-game which are accessible regardless of how well you know the franchise, including:

Accessible Shiny hunting .

. An in-game shop with rotating items and free daily boxes to claim

Built-in pedometer to track daily steps.

to track daily steps. Customizable player character that can be regularly updated with new accessories and clothing items.

that can be regularly updated with new accessories and clothing items. Global events that regularly update gameplay.

Gameplay progression via player leveling.

Multiplayer gameplay that turns exercise into a community event.

PvP competitive battles & raid bosses to defeat.

Quests and Research Tasks that encourage walking and exploration.

The ability to catch, train, and battle with Pokemon.

Take on Team Rocket and go up against Grunts, Arlo, Cliff, Sierra, or even the elusive Giovanni

Weekly Spotlight Hour events that make catching a certain Pokemon easier.

Do you need to play Pokemon video games to get into Pokemon Go?

Anyone can play Pokemon Go, regardless of how familiar they are with the Pokemon franchise. The mobile app has taken the world built in the videogame series and condensed it down, utilizing simplified mechanics and accessible gameplay to ensure anyone can enjoy playing.

While some knowledge of Pokemon types or battle mechanics can be helpful when first starting, these are skills that can be learned just through playing — it may just take a bit longer to get familiar with some of the features.

Mystic, Valor, or Instinct: What team should you pick?

When selecting a team in Pokemon Go, ultimately, it doesn’t matter which one players select, because it has only a few impacts — and most of them are minimal. Players will see their team’s leader when Appraising Pokemon, and they’ll also work with their teammates to take over Gyms when out exploring.

Pokemon Go breaks players into three teams, Mystic, Valor, and Instinct. Each team is headed up by a different leader, who will act as a guide throughout the game. Below is the breakout for each team:

Mystic – Leader: Blanche. This team is known for being cool, collected, and calculated. They are data-driven and want the results of their work to be meaningful.

– Leader: Blanche. This team is known for being cool, collected, and calculated. They are data-driven and want the results of their work to be meaningful. Valor – Leader: Candela. This team is hot-headed and passionate. They will charge into battle, fight for what they believe in, and go hard at every challenge that comes their way.

– Leader: Candela. This team is hot-headed and passionate. They will charge into battle, fight for what they believe in, and go hard at every challenge that comes their way. Instinct – Leader: Spark. This is the team for fun-loving, upbeat trainers. They always try to find enjoyment in what they are doing, and will bravely face challenges without taking things too seriously.

When Pokemon Go was brand new, I remember struggling with the team mechanics. In my town, most players were Valor, making it difficult to take over gyms and hold them down. However, the balance between teams has changed over time, and there’s now an in-game item that allows trainers to change who they are aligned with. Because of this, players can choose whatever team they’d like, or feel best suits their personality.

Picking your starter Pokemon

When setting up your account for Pokemon GO, you’ll be given the choice of Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander as your first companion — but truthfully, it doesn’t matter what starter you pick when first starting out.

This is because you’ll quickly catch Pokemon that overpower your starter, and wild catches don’t require a battle, so you should pick the starter you like best. You can then keep it with you in the game as a partner, and even if it doesn’t win every Raid or PvP fight, it might be tossed in.

How many Pokemon are in Pokemon Go?

As of August 2024, Pokemon Go has over 850 different species in the game. This number has been increasing gradually as new species debut in events.

There are a total of 1025 Pokemon between all generations, so it won’t be long until the mobile app has completely caught up to the current National PokeDex.

How to catch Pokemon in Pokemon Go





To catch ‘mon out in the wild when exploring, you’ll need to tap on the desired target on the GPS map, which will begin an encounter that takes place in catch mode. No battles are required when attempting to score a wild catch.

Catch difficulty ratings

It’s easy to tell how difficult a Pokemon is when tossing the Poke Ball at it, as doing so will cause a colored ring to appear on the target. The five different difficulty levels are as follows:

Green – Very Easy

– Very Easy Lime-Green – Easy

– Easy Yellow – Average

– Average Orange – Difficult

– Difficult Red – Very Difficult











Difficulty level is calculated using the Pokemon’s CP (Combat Power), the player’s level, and any items that have been used that affect catch rates. When a Pokemon’s CP is “???”, this indicates it’s a level much higher than anything that has currently been caught.

How to do Nice, Great & Excellent Throws in Pokemon Go

When throwing a Poke Ball, players can achieve three different throw types by hitting the difficulty circle at specific sizes. These give XP bonuses and make catching a ‘mon more challenging:

Nice Throw – Land the ball in the difficulty circle when it is large. Offers 20 XP if caught.

– Land the ball in the difficulty circle when it is large. Offers 20 XP if caught. Great Throw – Land the ball in the difficulty circle when it is medium-sized. Offers 100 XP if caught.

– Land the ball in the difficulty circle when it is medium-sized. Offers 100 XP if caught. Excellent Throw – Land the ball in the difficulty circle when it is small. Offers 1000 XP if caught.

Players can earn an additional bonus by completing a Curveball. To do this, tap and hold the Poke Ball, spin your finger on the screen until it begins to glitter, then throw it at the target. Curveballs are a difficult maneuver even for long-time players, but it is extremely satisfying when it ends in a catch.

Critical Catches explained

If a player lands an Excellent Throw on the smallest possible difficulty circle, it will result in a Critical Capture — this is a guaranteed catch on standard wild Pokemon. This does not apply to all encounters but is still rewarding when achieved.

All Poke Ball types in Pokemon Go

There are six types of balls in Pokemon Go: Poke Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, Master Balls, Premier Balls, and Beast Balls. The majority of these balls are available in the shop, as rewards from Poke Stops, and as prizes for completed research tasks.









However, Master Balls are very rare, and Premier and Beast Balls are only available in specific catch encounters.

Premier Balls are only available during the Bonus Challenge catch encounter following Raids and when encountering and rescuing Shadow Pokemon. Beast Balls are used when catching Ultra Beasts.

Below is everything you need to know about each type of Poke Balls used for Wild Encounters:

Ball Level Unlocked Catch Boost Poke Ball Level 1 Base catch rate Great Ball Level 12

(Can be obtained from Special Research Tasks before this) 50% increased catch chance from base rate Ultra Ball Level 20 Doubles the base catch rate Master Ball No level, tied to Special Research Rewards Instantly catches most Pokemon

How to get Master Balls in Pokemon Go

Master Balls — the rarest Poke Balls in the game — can only be obtained via difficult Special Research and Timed Research events, of which there are four:

The Master Ball in Pokemon lore is one of the rarest items you can get!

The Master Ball can catch any Pokemon it’s used on, so be sure to save them for extra special encounters. At this time, it’s not possible to buy the Master Ball from the shop or obtain it as an item drop from PokeStops, or Gifts.

How to get & use Stardust in Pokemon Go

Stardust is received after successfully catching Pokemon, as a reward for completing Tasks, as a reward for playing PvP, by hatching Eggs, and opening Gifts. It’s a key component in increasing the CP and evolving your team.

Grinding Stardust fast

To grind Stardust quickly, you’ll want to use a Star Piece item and catch a lot of ‘mon while out playing. Star Pieces double the stardust earned for thirty minutes, allowing you to rack up dust quickly with minimal effort.

How to get Star Pieces in Pokemon Go

Star Pieces can be obtained as rewards for completing Special Research Tasks, or more commonly by purchasing them in the Pokemon Go app.

These items cost 100 Poke Coins for one or can be bought in a bundle of eight for 640 Poke Coins. They also appear in bundles and boxes at varying prices and quantities.

How to get Berries & how to use them

Currently, there are five types of Berries in Pokemon Go, including Razz, Pinap, Nanab, Golden Razz, and Silver Pinap Berries. These lucrative items are used for buffs when catching new companions and can be obtained from Gifts, PokeStop spins, Raid Battle wins, Free Daily Boxes from the in-game store, rewards for Research and Daily tasks, and rewards from the GO Battle League.

All Berries in Pokemon Go & what they do

Below is every type of Berry and what it does when used during an encounter:

Razz Berry – Increases the chance for a successful capture by 1.5 times.

– Increases the chance for a successful capture by 1.5 times. Pinap Berry – Causes the target to drop extra Candy if successfully caught. Stage 1 Pokemon will drop x3 Candy, Stage 2 drop x5, and Stage 3 will drop x10.

– Causes the target to drop extra Candy if successfully caught. Stage 1 Pokemon will drop x3 Candy, Stage 2 drop x5, and Stage 3 will drop x10. Nanab Berry – Slows the target’s movement down to improve aim.

– Slows the target’s movement down to improve aim. Golden Razz Berry – Greatly increases the chance for a successful catch, boosting by 2.5 times.

– Greatly increases the chance for a successful catch, boosting by 2.5 times. Silver Pinap Berry – Causes a target to drop a large amount of extra Candy is successfully caught and also increases catch success chance by 1.8 times. Candy drop is multiplied by 2.3.

How to get Golden Razz Berries

Golden Razz Berries are harder to get than standard Razz Berries and are obtained by Completing specific Research Tasks and spinning PokeStops or Gym Disks with a Great Buddy. They can also be earned as rewards for completing a Raid Battle.

How to get Silver Pinap Berries

Silver Pinap Berries are also harder to get and can be earned by completing specific Research Tasks, claiming weekly Adventure Sync rewards, or finishing Field Research Tasks.

Gyms in Pokemon Go explained

Gyms are a critical location in Pokemon Go, where players can battle to stake their team’s claim on a location or take on Raid challenges. Gyms appear in notable locations and have a platform with a gym marker on the top, as shown in the image below:

Niantic

The color of the Gym indicates which team currently holds it. If a player from an opposing team defeats all the Pokemon holding the Gym, they can take it over for their own team.

Article continues after ad

Gyms can also be spun like PokeStops by tapping the disk inside the Gym location to get a handful of items.

How to create a gym

To create a Gym in Pokemon Go, players will need to reach level 37 and submit a suggestion for improvements to Niantic. This can be done by following the below steps:

Touch the desired PokeStop or Gym from the GPS Map

Touch the arrow in the top right and enter the Photo Disk area

Select the three dots to enter the suggestion menu

Tap the desired change you’d like to suggest

Enter the details for the stop and complete

It is important to note that you must be of level 37 or higher to do this, and submitting a request does not guarantee the Gym will be created.

Gyms give you free Daily Raid Passes

To get your free Daily Raid Pass, click into a Gym within range and spin the disk. This will populate a free Raid Pass that can be used at any in-person Raid encounter.

Remote Raid passes explained

Remote Raid Passes allow players to join raids without being physically at a Raid spawn. While they used to be the perfect accessibility solution from 2020 through 2022, they are now fairly limited. Players can use five Remote Raid passes daily, and these don’t work on every Raid. Our dedicated Remote Raid Passes guide details exactly how to get them and use them in-game.

As of writing, Remote Raid passes cannot be used for Dynamax Raids, and they may also be unusable for certain event raids. This is usually included in the event information provided by Niantic.

Legendary Pokemon explained

Legendary Pokemon are primarily caught when they take over Gyms. During events, specific Legendary species will spawn in five-star Raids for players to challenge. Those who manage to take a Legendary in battle will have the opportunity to try and catch it following the Raid.

Legendary and Mythical Pokemon can also be caught as rewards at the end of specific Special Research Tasks. These are usually paid ticket opportunities that are part of large-scale events.

Why you should catch Legendary Pokemon

Legendary Pokemon are known for being particularly powerful. They are great options for trainers who enjoy engaging in Raid Battles or PvP. Many Legendaries end up on competitive teams, thanks to their boosted attack and defense stats.

They are also only available at specific points, usually as Raid encounters during specific events and seasons. This gives these special, extra-power catches an element of rarity for fans of the collection element of Pokemon Go.

All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go

As of October 2024, there are 69 Legendary Pokemon available in the mobile app. These special creatures span all nine generations. 47 of these have appeared in Raid events throughout the game’s history.

Below are all the Legendary Pokemon currently available, and when they debuted.

Pokemon Region Debut Date Articuno Kanto 2017 Zapdos Kanto 2017 Moltres Kanto 2017 Mewtwo Kanto 2017 Armored Mewtwo Kanto 2019 Raikou Johto 2017 Entei Johto 2017 Suicune Johto 2017 Lugia Johto 2017 Ho-Oh Johto 2017 Regirock Hoenn 2018 Regice Hoenn 2018 Registeel Hoenn 2018 Latias Hoenn 2018 Latios Hoenn 2018 Kyogre Hoenn 2018 Primal Kyogre Hoenn 2023 Groudon Hoenn 2017 Primal Groudon Hoenn 2023 Rayquaza Hoenn 2018 Uxie Sinnoh 2019 Mesprit Sinnoh 2019 Azelf Sinnoh 2019 Dialga Sinnoh 2019 Palkia Sinnoh 2019 Giratina Sinnoh 2018 Heatran Sinnoh 2019 Regigigas

(Altered Form) Sinnoh 2021 Giratina

(Origin) Sinnoh 2019 Cresselia Sinnoh 2018 Cobalion Unova 2019 Terrakion Unova 2019 Virizion Unova 2020 Tornadus

(Incarnate) Unova 2020 Tornadus

(Therian) Unova 2021 Thundurus

(Incarnate) Unova 2020 Thundurus

(Therian) Unova 2021 Landorus

(Incarnate) Unova 2020 Landorus

(Therian) Unova 2021 Reshiram Unova 2020 Zekrom Unova 2020 Kyurem Unova 2020 Xerneas Kalos 2021 Yvetal Kalos 2021 Zygarde Kalos 2023 Tapu Koko Alola 2022 Tapu Lele Alola 2022 Tapu Bulu Alola 2022 Tapu Fini Alola 2022 Cosmog Alola 2022 Cosmoem Alola 2022 Solgaleo Alola 2024 Lunala Alola 2024 Necrozma Alola 2024 Necrozma

(Dusk Mane) Alola 2024 Necrozma

(Dawn Wings) Alola 2024 Zacian Galar 2021 Zamazenta Galar 2021 Regieleki Galar 2023 Regidrago Galar 2023 Galarian Articuno Galar 2022 Galarian Moltres Galar 2022 Galarian Zapdos Galar 2022 Enamorus

(Incarnate) Hisui 2024 Origin Dialga Hiusi 2024 Origin Palkia Hisui 2024

How to level up fast in Pokemon Go

In order to take on Gyms, Raids, and Rocket Takeovers, you need to level up fast. Thankfully, everything you do in Pokemon Go is going to put XP towards those incredibly important player levels, but there are some ways to easily grind XP:

Catch Pokemon – The best way to grind XP is just to get out there and catch as many species as possible.

– The best way to grind XP is just to get out there and catch as many species as possible. Complete Field Research and Special Research Tasks – Finishing tasks will earn you XP and the rewards that are tethered to each challenge.

– Finishing tasks will earn you XP and the rewards that are tethered to each challenge. Compete in the GO Battle League – Battle against other players is an awesome way to earn XP and leave your mark in the community.

– Battle against other players is an awesome way to earn XP and leave your mark in the community. Hatch Eggs – Be sure to keep your incubators stocked when you are out to play, as egg hatching is a great way to passively earn XP

While grinding for XP, be sure to have Lucky Eggs on hand, which can be obtained as a reward for complete Tasks, or purchased from the in-game store. You’ll want to use these whenever you have them, as it doubles XP earnings for thirty minutes.

What’s the max player level?

As of September 2024, the highest level a player can reach is level 50. It’s important to note that levels 1-40 only require XP to level up, but anything after that requires special criteria to be met.

For many, reaching anything about forty is a true accomplishment. While it doesn’t seriously impact gameplay, as Pokemon CP power is the more important element of gameplay, leveling is still a fun way to mark milestones while playing.

All Level-Up Research Requirements for levels 41-50 in Pokemon Go

Level 41 Level-Up Research Power Up Legendary or Mythical Pokemon 20 Times Win 30 Riads Catch 200 Pokemon in one day Earn 5 Gold Medals

Level 42 Level-Up Research Evolve Eevee into each Eeveelution Use items to evolve Pokemon 15 times Make 3 Excellent Throws Use 200 Berries

Level 43 Level-Up Research Earn 100000 Stardust Use 200 Supereffective Charged Attacks Catch 5 Legendary or Mythical Pokemon Earn 5 Platinum Medals

Level 44 Level-Up Research Win 30 Trainer Battles in Great League Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Master League Battle in the GO Battle League 20 Times

Level 45 Level-Up Research Defeat 100 Team GO Rockey Grints Purify 100 Shadow Pokemon Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 50 Times Earn 10 Platinum Medals

Level 46 Level-Up Research Compete 100 Fields Research Tasks Take a snapshot of Pokemon 7 days in a row Make 50 Exellent Throws Hatch 30 Eggs

Level 47 Level-Up Research Win 30 Raids using an all-unique species Pokemon team Win a three-star Raid using only Pokemon with 1500 CP or less Power up 3 Pokemon to their Max CP Earn 20 Platinum Medals

Level 48 Level-Up Research Receive 10 souvenirs from your Buddy Earn 300 hearts with your Buddy Walk 200 km with your Buddy Walk 25 km in one week using Adventure Sync 8 times

Level 49 Level-Up Research Make 10 trades with Pokemon caught at least 300 km apart Obtain 50 Lucky Pokemon in trades Send 500 Gifts to friends Earn 35 Platinum Medals

Level 50 Level-Up Research Make 999 Excellent Throws Successfully catch 5 Mythical or Legendary Pokemon in a row Defeat Team Go Rocket leader 3 times using Pokemon with 2500 CP or less Achieve rank 10 in the GO Battle League



How to raise your team in Pokemon Go

The mobile app wouldn’t be anything without your trusted team of favorite companions – and just like in the console games, your party is going to need a lot of TLC.

To take any caught critter into battle, players will need to raise their CP, select their movesets, and evolve them for optimal power. Below is everything you need to know to make a powerful Pokemon Go team.

Raising a Pokemon’s CP

To raise a Pokemon’s CP, go to your storage and select the desired catch. Every CP boost will cost Stardust and Candy. To complete the transaction, hit the “Power Up” button below the target’s stats.

All Pokemon have a Max CP. Once this threshold is reached, it will not be able to power up any further.

Earning Candy & XL Candy

Candy is earned by catching Pokemon of a desired species or transferring unwanted Pokemon of a specific species. The best way to grind a lot of Candy for a certain Pokemon is to get involved in events, spotlight hours, and Community Days.

XL Candy is a bit harder to grind but occasionally gets a drop boost during certain events.

What is Mega Evolution in Pokemon Go?

In Pokemon Go, 48 Mega Evolutions have been added. Mega Evolution is a mechanic that allows certain species to gain a temporary evolutionary stage. The ability originally debuted Pokemon X and Y, and the majority of Mega Evolutions have been added to Pokemon Go as of 2024.

Mega-capable Pokemon are caught in Mega Raids. They are battled in their Mega forms, and then revert to a normal Pokemon during the catch phase of the battle when defeated. After this, players will need to grind Mega Energy to harness the power of this special evolution in battle.

How to get and use Mega Energy





To Mega Evolve a capable Pokemon in our storage box, players must spend Mega Energy. It costs 200 Mega Energy to evolve a capable Pokemon for the first time. After that, it is free. Mega Evolution lasts eight hours, and then the Pokemon reverts.

The best way to grind Mega Energy is to engage in Mega Raid Battles where it is awarded after defeating the featured Mega Pokemon, or by completing Special Research where Mega Energy is included as a reward.

It’s important to note that Mega Energy is like Candy, and can only be earned from and used on the Pokemon it came from. For example, defeating a Mega Charizard will award Mega Charizard Energy. This can’t be used to evolve a Blastoise into Mega Blastoise.

Because Mega Energy is harder to earn than Candy, it is important to pay attention to what Mega Raid Battles are currently active, and do as many as possible while the desired Megas are available.

How to heal your Pokemon in Pokemon Go

To heal Pokemon that have been injured in Raid, Gym, or Go Battle League challenges, you are going to want a stockpile of potions and revives.

There aren’t any Pokemon Centers in Pokemon Go, so the health of your team is entirely dependent on the number of healing items you have crammed into your bag. Below are all the healing items that can be used in the mobile app.

Pokemon Go healing items, revives & how to get them

Name Use How to Get

Potion Heals a Pokemon for 20 points of damage Be level 5+

Obtain as rewards for tasks

Obtain from gifts

Obtain from Spinning PokeStops

Obtain from winning battles

Super Potion Heals a Pokemon for 50 points of damage Be level 10+

Obtain as rewards for tasks

Obtain from gifts

Obtain from Spinning PokeStops

Obtain from winning battles

Hyper Potion Heals a Pokemon for 200 points of damage Be level 15+

Obtain as rewards for tasks

Obtain from gifts

Obtain from Spinning PokeStops

Obtain from winning battles

Max Potion Heals all damage done to the target Be level 25+

Obtain as rewards for tasks

Obtain from gifts

Obtain from Spinning PokeStops

Obtain from winning battles

Revive Restores a fainted Pokemon with half of their total HP Be level 5+

Obtain as rewards for tasks

Obtain from gifts

Obtain from Spinning PokeStops

Obtain from winning battles

Max Revive Fully restores the HP of a Fainted Pokemon Be level 30+

Obtain as rewards for tasks

Obtain from gifts

Obtain from Spinning PokeStops

Obtain from winning battles

How to use healing items

To use a healing item open your menu, open the bag, and select the desired healing item. This will automatically take you to a screen with your fainted or injured party members listed. Tap on the desired Pokemon to heal them up.

Healing items can be used at any time while exploring the GPS map, and they can be used before Raid, Gym, and PvP battles.

How to grind healing items

To grind healing items, pick a day that doesn’t have big events currently happening. Next, head to a place in town that has a high number of PokeStops and Gyms close together.



Walk around and spin the PokeStops and Gym disks in a loop, giving enough time between spins for the stops to reset — this will allow you to quickly amass a stockpile of healing items.

Remember, healing items take up space in your bag storage, so you may need to throw a few berries out or purchase a bag upgrade to ensure you have enough space.

What is the max amount of item storage in Pokemon Go?

Max item storage in Pokemon: 7,300

Currently, the maximum item storage players can get via upgrading their bag in Pokemon Go is 7,300.

To achieve this maximum number, players will need to purchase bag upgrades for 200 PokeCoins from the in-game shop. This expands the maximum carry capacity by 50 slots per upgrade.

Max Pokemon storage in Pokemon Go

Max Pokemon storage is 8,300

Pokemon Storage has a maximum limit of 8,300 slots. Like with item storage, players will need to buy Pokemon Storage upgrades from the in-game shop for 200 PokeCoins — which can be earned for free or purchased. This expands the current available storage by 50 slots per upgrade.

These upgrades must be purchased, and cannot be earned by completing Special Research tasks or leveling up.

How to trade in Pokemon Go

A step by step guide to trading

Trading is an extremely exciting way to engage with other players and try for a few unique bonuses. To trade, you and your partner must be near each other in person.

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

To get started, tap your avatar’s profile picture at the bottom left of the screen .

. From here, navigate to the “Friends” tab.

Find the friend you plan to trade with on the list and tap their profile picture .

. Make sure you have both completed the same steps listed above and then tap “Trade” to begin the trade.

How many Special Trades can be made a day?

Special trades, which involve trading an unregistered, Legendary, eligible Mythical, Shiny, Purified, or Ultra Beast can only be performed once a day unless an ongoing event has increased that limit. This is a bummer, as trading is a great way to fill in Pokedex holes if you have the Stardust to spare.

Trading Stardust costs in Pokemon Go

Every trade in Pokemon Go costs Stardust, which increases if Pokemon are new to a receiver’s Pokedex or Shiny. Thankfully, increasing friendship levels can help mitigate these costs. Below are the stardust costs for standard trades based on friendship level.

Regular Pokemon

Friendship Level Caught New Good Friend 100 Stardust 20,000 Stardust Great Friend 100 Stardust 16,000 Stardust Ultra Friend 100 Stardust 1,600 Stardust Best Friend 100 Stardust 800 Stardust

Legendary & Shiny (Special)

Friendship Level Caught New Good Friend 20,000 Stardust 1,000,000 Stardust Great Friend 16,000 Stardust 800,000 Stardust Ultra Friend 1,600 Stardust 80,000 Stardust Best Friend 800 Stardust 40,000 Stardust

All Pokemon that cannot be traded

Not all catches are eligible for trade in Pokemon Go. Below are all the current impossible trades in the mobile app.

Shadow

Active Buddy

Spoofed Pokemon

Pokemon currently at Gyms

Eggs

Fused

Active Megas

Active Primals

Previously traded

Fainted or injured

Do Pokemon evolve by trading in Pokemon Go?

Just like in the video game series, there are Pokemon that only evolve via trade in Pokemon Go. Currently, there are a total of 10 trade evolutions in the game.

It’s important to note that these trade evolutions can’t be traded back to the original Trainer. Don’t make the mistake of trading a companion you particularly like to skip a Candy and Stardust evolution cost, only to permanently lose the Pokemon in the process.

How many friends can you have in Pokemon Go?

Players can have a total of 450 friends at any given time. With so many Pokemon to trade, and an incentive to trade with multiple partners daily, adding active players via your local community or safe, online groups can be a great way to fill out this list.

This will allow you to build friendship levels between meet-ups to help lower those pesky Stardust costs.

Leveling up friendship

The best way to grind friendship levels is by sending and opening gifts daily, sending postcards daily, Raiding together, and trading together. However, it’s important to note that only one of these actions will earn friendship points per day.

This can make grinding to Best Friend level a bit of a challenge. The easiest way to bump the numbers is through daily gifts. Be sure to make time each play session to open what’s been sent to you, and hand out cute packages of your own when you have enough in your inventory.

What is a Buddy Pokemon?

A Buddy in Pokemon Go is a companion players select and assign to their avatar to interact with.

For many, the Buddy minigame is one of the most rewarding daily tasks of the day. Players can feed, pet, and take pictures of their favorite Pokemon. This earns points that go toward leveling up its Buddy level.

How to assign a Buddy in Pokemon Go

To assign a Buddy in Pokemon Go, open your Pokemon Storage and tap on the companion you would like to start building Buddy Levels with.

Scroll to the bottom of the stats breakdown and select “Assign Buddy” or “Swap Buddy”. This will make the Pokemon your new traveling companion.

While set as a Buddy, it can’t be traded or transferred. To do this, you will need to remove them as your partner.





How to interact with your Buddy

To interact with your Buddy, tap on their image beside your avatar profile picture in the bottom left of the screen. This will activate the Buddy stats breakdown.

Here, you can check on your Buddy’s Candy gathering progression, see what daily activities are left for earning hearts, and tap on the Buddy to play with them.

When in play mode, players can pet, feed, and take pictures of their Buddy. The Pokemon may also bring presents which can be opened by tapping on them while interacting.

What does feeding your Buddy do?

It’s worth throwing your berries at your Buddy Pokemon, as feeding them increases their Buddy Levels, and also allows the Buddy to join your Avatar on the GPS map. Walking with your Buddy raises their affection and also adds a fun, interactive touch to an otherwise not-so-interactive trainer experience.

All Pokemon Go Buddy levels & what they do

Buddy Levels, which are earned by interacting with your Buddy to earn affection hearts, offer a variety of boons to players who raise their Pokemon. Below is a breakdown of each Buddy Level and what it offers in rewards:

Buddy Level Affection Hearts Required Boost Good Buddy 1 Heart Adventuring Buddy (Joins you on the map)

Readable Mood Great Buddy 70 Hearts Catch Assist

Finding Presents Ultra Buddy 150 Hearts Finding Souvenirs

Finding Locations Best Buddy 300 Hearts CP Increase

Best Buddy Ribbon

The Catch Assist is likely one of the best boosts players can get when leveling up their Buddy. This takes effect when out catching new Pokemon. If the Ball gets knocked away, there is a chance the active Buddy will knock it back, increasing the chances of a successful capture.

How to use Friendship Evolution in Pokemon Go

In Pokemon Go, the buddy system is used to achieve the concept of Friendship Evolution. In the video game series, this was calculated with Friendship points earned with Pokemon as they traveled with a trainer.

These Pokemon evolve after they have traveled a specific distance or completed specific tasks with the trainer as an assigned Buddy. Below are all the Pokemon who evolve via the Buddy system, and what the requirements for them are:

Pokemon Buddy Requirement Eevee Evolves into Sylveon after earning 70 Hearts Floette Evolves into Florges after earning 20 Hearts. Primeape Evolves into Annihilape after drafting 30 Psychic or Ghost-type Pokemon in battle Slowpoke Evolves into Galarian Slowbro after catching 30 Poison-types

Evolves into Slowking after catching 30 Psychic-types Galarian Farfetch’d Evolves into Sirfetch’d after making 10 Excellent Throws Hisuian Qwilfish Evolves into Overqwil after winning 10 Raids Galarian Yamask Evolves into Runerigus after winning 10 Raids Pancham Evolves into Pangoro after catching 32 Dark-types Spritzee Evolves into Aromatisse after using 1 Incense Swirlix Evolves into Slurpuff after eating 25 treats Poipole Evolves into Naganadel after catching 20 Dragon-types Charcadet Evolves into Armarouge after defeating 30 Psychic-types

Evolves into Ceruledge after drafting 30 Ghost-types Woobat Evolves into Swoobat after walking 1km Hisuian Sneasel Evolves into Sneasler after walking 7 km during Daytime Eevee Evolves into Espeon after walking 10 km and evolving during the Day

Evolves into Umbreon after walking 10 km and evolving at night Mime Jr Evolves into Mr. Mime after walking 15 km Bonsley Evolves into Sudowodo after walking 15 km Happiny Evolves into Chansey after walking 15 km Feebas Evolves into Milotic after walking 20 km Pawmo Evolves into Pawmot after walking 25 km

Niantic

Battling in Pokemon Go

To battle other players in Pokemon Go, there are two options: Local PvP and The Go Battle League. Local PvP allows trainers to play with friends, while the Go Battle League lets players compete in challenging battles with specific requirements for rewards.

How to play a local PvP match

Just like with trading, players can start a local PvP battle by selecting their avatar profile picture at the bottom left of the screen. From here, tap friends, and select the friend that you are physically with. After you have both completed these steps, tap “Battle” to have a local PvP match.

Getting started with the Go Battle League

To begin your journey in the Go Battle League, open your game menu and tap “Battle” — this will take you to the League menu.

The Go Battle League challenges pit players from around the world against each other in limited-time formats. These formats dictate what Pokemon, CP levels, and types can be used when entering matches.

By competing in and winning matches, players can earn rewards like Pokemon Encounters, Stardust, Items, Elite Move TMs, and Rare Candy.

League Levels and requirements

Below is a breakdown of every League Level and the CP levels required to compete.

League Type Requirements CP Restrictions Great League No requirements Max CP per Pokemon – 1,500 Ultra League 3 Pokemon with a minimum 1,500 CP or higher Max CP per Pokemon – 2,500 Master League 3 Pokemoon with a minimum 2,500 CP or higher No restrictions

Outside of the standard League types, there are dozens of variants and themes that can happen throughout the year, from Legendary Cups to regional challenges. These require players to have specific Pokemon on their teams to compete.

With that, you’ll be up to speed on everything you need to know about playing Pokemon Go. For more tips, make sure to check out how to beat Team Rocket, from Grunts to Arlo, Cliff, Sierra, and Giovanni, or the latest available promo codes to redeem.