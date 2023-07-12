Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2023 event: Shiny Tyrunt & Amaura, Mega Tyranitar, more

Pokemon Go has just announced another Adventure Week – which will focus on several Fossil Species and mark Mega Tyranitar’s debut. Here are the event’s wild spawns, bonuses, and more.

During Pokemon Go’s Adventure Week 2023, Mega Tyranitar will make its debut in the event’s available Mega Raid. Additionally, trainers can participate in Regidrago’s Five-star Raid.

Besides Mega Tyranitar, this event also marks the first time players can catch the Shiny versions of Tyrunt and Amaura. Both Pokemon were featured in the 2022 Adventure Week, but their Shiny forms were not obtainable.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about Pokemon Go’s latest event, including dates, wild spawns, and more.

The Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2023 event will run from Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2023 Event Wild Spawns

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during Adventure Week 2023:

Omanyte*

Kabuto*

Aerodactyl*

Lileep*

Anorith*

Cranidos*

Shieldon*

Tirtouga*

Archen*

Tyrunt*

Amaura*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear shiny.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2023 Hatchable Eggs

You’ll be able to hatch these four Pokemon from 7km Eggs. Additionally, you’ll have a higher chance of encountering a Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura from an Egg as opposed to a wild encounter.

Tirtouga*

Archen*

Tyrunt*

Amaura*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear shiny.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2023 Event Field Research Encounters

You can encounter the following Pokemon by completing Field Research tasks:

Omastar

Kabutops

Cradily

Armaldo

Tyrunt*

Amaura*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear shiny.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2023 Event Bonuses

During Adventure Week 2023, trainers can utilize these bonuses to hatch Eggs and gain XP:

Double the XP for spinning Pokestops

Five times the XP for spinning a Pokestop for the first time

Half the Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2023 Event Raid battles

Adventure Week’s Raids will feature Regidrago in the five-star rarity and Mega Tyranitar in the Mega Raid category. This marks Mega Tyranitar’s first appearance in Pokemon Go.

Five-star Raids

Regidrago

Mega Raids

Mega Tyranitar*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear shiny.

Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2023 Timed Research

Pokemon Go trainers can purchase the event-exclusive Adventure Week timed research for $2.00 (or equivalent pricing in your local currency).

By completing Research Tasks, players can encounter event-themed Pokemon and collect two Incubators and a Super Incubator.

You can also buy your Pokemon Go friends a gift ticket — if you’re at the Great Friendship Level.

Free Timed Research will also be available during Adventure Week 2023, but you’ll have to choose between exploration and research-focused tasks.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Adventure Week 2023. Check out our other guides on the mobile application below for more tips & tricks.

