Mortal Kombat 1 DLC: Leaked characters & rumors

Already wondering which Mortal Kombat 1 DLC fighters NetherRealm could be bringing to the hallowed grounds of Outworld and Earthrealm? We’ve got you covered with our up-to-date MK1 DLC fighter guide.

As with every MK game, fans are already speculating about incoming arrivals before the new game is even out. While Mortal Kombat 1 is expected to launch with a healthy roster, there’s always room for new faces.

Each new iteration of the brutal fighting title always adds a plethora of new Kombatants. From returning icons to debuting brawlers, the devs are always keen to mix it up. So, if you’re an eager beaver wanting to know about the first murmurs regarding the DLC, read on for all the game’s latest information.

NetherRealm

Mortal Kombat 1 rumored DLC characters

An Amazon leak reportedly revealed the first bunch of DLC characters on the way: Ermac, Quan Chi, Takeda Takahashi, Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omni Man.

There have been multiple leaks concerning Mortal Kombat 1 already. Other rumored headline-making appearances include Conan The Barbarian, Megan Fox, and even Travis Scott. While the final two may seem more outlandish, we’ve seen the likes of Robocop, Terminator, and Rambo before – so Conan The Barbarian isn’t that farfetched.

Ermac

Ermac is the famous character spawned as a result of a rumored glitch in the OG Mortal Kombat – the Error Macro bug. In keeping with the sense of humor that the various devs have shown throughout the years, Ermac was eventually turned into a full character complete with ninja garbs.

Quan Chi

The mind-bending Quan Chi has been a fan-favorite since his inclusion in Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero. An expert sorcerer, Quan-Chi has been a regular character over the years, and it looks like he could be set for a role in Mortal Kombat 1.

Takeda Takahashi

One of the newest members of the MK universe, Takeda Takahashi is the son of Kenshi, who also returns to MK1, and a student of Hanzo Hasashi AKA Scorpion. He is another rumored name and will likely be able to pull off some devastating Kombos if he makes the cut.

Homelander

It could be a surprising debut for The Boys franchise, but the comic book series could be making a splash in the form of Homelander. Typically seen as the poster boy of America, Homelander is anything but, and as quite possibly the most powerful superhero in The Boys, the heinous Homelander would fit right into the MK universe.

Peacemaker

Another rumored DLC character, another comic book face. Recently portrayed by John Cena in The Suicide Squad and the TV series adaptation, the powerful Hero is another one with evil in him. Again, if Peacemaker is a leaked fighter, then players will have yet another ferocious force to select.

Omni-man

The long list of comic book characters doesn’t stop there though, our next potential candidate is Omni-Man. Also identified in the Amazon leak, Omni-Man has superhuman strength, is insanely fast, and is pretty much impervious to pain.

NetherRealm

How to get Mortal Kombat 1 DLC

At this moment in time, there have been no suggestions of an official Mortal Kombat 1 season pass, however, the MK1 Premium Edition does come with “Early Access to 6 Playable Characters.”

They are unspecified as yet, but the Amazon leak does feature the aforementioned six fighters listed above. Adding two and two together would suggest that the leaks could match up. Only time will tell though, and things must be taken with a pinch of salt until official confirmation is given.

For more crazy details on NetherRealm’s new, upcoming bout of blood and brilliance, focus your X-Ray ability on these useful guides:

