Mortal Kombat 1 PC Requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

The iconic Mortal Kombat 1 is back and rebooted for a new generation of gaming platforms. So, let’s break down the PC requirements and file size, including the minimum and recommended specs.

The latest bone-crushing installment in the legendary franchise is here with NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat 1 reboot. Whether you’re curious about the minimum or recommended PC specs you’ll absolutely want to participate in this deadly tournament.

Given the graphics and gameplay improvements, it’s no surprise that Mortal Kombat 1’s reboot isn’t exactly lightweight. Players will need to free up a considerable chunk of space for this installment and boast some decent hardware.

To kick off your brutal journey back into the realms of Mortal Kombat 1, here’s a comprehensive guide ensuring that you can witness every gory detail and combo in stunning quality.

Mortal Kombat 1 minimum system specs

Mortal Kombat 1 has always been a series that prizes spectacle, and this reboot is no different. To jump into the fight, here are the minimum specs you’ll need:

Operating System : 64-Bit Windows 10

: 64-Bit Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 5 2600 Memory : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 or AMD Radeon RX 470 or Intel Arc A750

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 or AMD Radeon RX 470 or Intel Arc A750 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

These minimum requirements should ensure that even those with slightly older PCs can still enjoy the fast-paced combat, although, for the smoothest experience, you might want to check out the recommended requirements.

Mortal Kombat 1 recommended system specs

If you’re looking to experience Mortal Kombat 1 in all its glorious and gory detail, here are the recommended specs:

Operating System : 64-Bit Windows 10/11

: 64-Bit Windows 10/11 Processor : Intel Core™ i5-8400 or AMD equivalent

: Intel Core™ i5-8400 or AMD equivalent Memory : 16GB RAM

: 16GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc A770

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc A770 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

With these specs, your PC should be capable of running the Mortal Kombat 1 reboot smoothly, letting you dive deep into the classic yet fresh combat experience the developers have so meticulously crafted.

So there you have it – everything you need to prepare for the epic return of Mortal Kombat 1. For more on the game and franchise, check out our official Mortal Kombat page.