Is Mortal Kombat 1 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

The arrival of 2023’s Mortal Kombat 1 on the Xbox Game Pass platform is a big mystery for many right now. In this guide, we will explore the possibility of the infamous fighting title coming to Microsoft’s esteemed subscription platform.

In the dynamic world of gaming, we constantly look forward to the evolution of consoles and gaming services. Xbox Game Pass is one such example, offering a rich catalog of games that cater to an array of preferences – but is Mortal Kombat 1 going to be one of them?

Fans have been ardently speculating about the potential arrival of the MK1 reboot on Xbox Game Pass. NetherRealm is dishing out more buckets of blood than ever before and will look to do so across multiple platforms. The green brand is under the microscope today, so let’s look at what we know.

Will Mortal Kombat 1 be on Xbox Game Pass?

The straightforward answer at this moment is, unfortunately, has to be a no.

Despite the resounding appeal from the gaming community, there is no official confirmation or even a hint from either Microsoft or NetherRealm Studios, the developers of the Mortal Kombat franchise, suggesting that Mortal Kombat 1 will be heading to the Xbox Game Pass library.

Two telltale signs of its absence are that its arrival on Xbox Game Pass hasn’t been stated by Microsoft or advertised in the game’s trailers. Also, the game’s page on the Microsoft Store does not have the traditional Game Pass ticket earmarking its eligibility.

The reasons behind Mortal Kombat 1’s absence from the paid service could be numerous. It could be related to licensing issues or perhaps other business decisions. While we can’t know these intricacies for sure, the absence of Mortal Kombat 1 is undeniably disappointing for fans hoping to soak in the brutal combat from the comfort of their Xbox consoles and Game Pass subscriptions.

As is the nature of the gaming industry, changes can occur at any time. Despite the current lack of the title on Xbox Game Pass, it’s possible that future negotiations could result in its addition. After all, Mortal Kombat 11 eventually arrived on the service, meaning MK1 could as well – just not on day one.

