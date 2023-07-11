Homelander from The Boys confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1 roster through TikTok comments

Homelander from The Boys has seemingly been confirmed as a Mortal Kombat 1 character, leaked through TikTok comments from official social media accounts.

It has been nearly four years since Mortal Kombat 11’s release, and NetherRealm Studios is now gearing up for the 12th mainline entry in the series, Mortal Kombat 1.

And of course, with most Mortal Kombat games comes a slew of characters outside of the Mortal Kombat IP which players are able to fight with and against. The list in the 11th game included names such as Robocop, The Joker, and even T-800 from the Terminator franchise.

And with Mortal Kombat 1, there are many similarly iconic names set to test their might. Until now though, most have been nothing more than rumors, however, one of them seems to have just been leaked, thanks to The Boy’s TikTok account.

In a post promoting their collaboration with Call of Duty’s Season 4 from The Boys’ TikTok account, Vought International Studios, named after the fictitious in-universe company from the show, seems to have confirmed the news.

When asked if it was possible if there would be The Boys collab with Mortal Kombat, the account commented a simple: “MK Confirmed.”

The account would further elaborate in the comments regarding an appearance in Mortal Kombat 1, saying, “Homelander will be available at some point. That’s all we can say.”

The reveal is quite the surprise, as there is no official confirmation from NetherRealm of what planned characters are coming into the game just yet, only revealing the base game characters and Kameo Fighters.

However, we also must take it with a grain of salt, as confirmation through TikTok comments is not the most official avenue of announcing a character.