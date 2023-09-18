Mortal Kombat 1 datamine hints at Ghostface for Kombat Pack 2 DLC

Datamined dialogue lines suggest that Mortal Kombat 1’s Kombat Pack 2 DLC may feature Ghostface of Scream fame.

NetherRealm Studios and WB Games previously unveiled the six characters that will appear in Kombat Pack 1. Classic Mortal Kombat fighters Ermac, Quan Chi, and Takeda will star alongside the following guest characters – The Boys’ Homelander, DC character Peacemaker, and Omni-Man from Invincible.

Homelander is scheduled to arrive first on an unspecified date in Spring 2024. While other DLC-related details continue to elude the public, rumors hint at NetherRealm having big plans for a potential Kombat Pack 2.

A leak that surfaced over the summer pointed to the likes of Deathstroke, Doom Slayer, and Harley Quinn joining the fight. Now another iconic character has popped up as a person of interest in a recent leak.

Ghostface to appear in Kombat Pack 2, hints Mortal Kombat 1 leak

In a datamine, Twitter user Ghostface_4_MK1 uncovered incomplete dialogue lines hinting at Ghostface possibly joining the MK1 roster. Interloko shared a few of the dataminer’s finds, which seem to reference the iconic Scream villain.

One such line comes from Kombat Pack 1 character Omni-Man and reads, “Takes more than a mask and a knife to scare me.” Apparently, Takeda will also say, “A mask and a cloak don’t scare me.”

These two one-sided exchanges could mean anything, admittedly. However, Ghostface_4_MK1 unearthed another line of dialogue from Omni-Man that may all but confirm Ghostface’s future appearance. It reads, “F**k movies. Nothing beats a good book.” It certainly sounds like something someone would say to Scream’s horror movie-obsessed antagonist.

As noted previously, NetherRealm has yet to outline its DLC plans beyond Kombat Pack 1. For now, then, it’s best to take the Ghostface in Mortal Kombat 1 leak with a grain of salt.

But if there is any merit to the Kombat Pack 2 leaks, MK1’s post-launch support could prove even more exciting than it already looks.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on September 19 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.