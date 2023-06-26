How to do a Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1

NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat 1 is back with yet more iconic Fatalities. The process has gotten simpler over the years, but to make things crystal clear, here’s a useful guide to finish your opponents with conviction.

There’s possibly nothing quite as iconic in the fighting-game genre as an MK Fatality. Mortal Kombat 1 players, both old and new, will be familiar with the concept which has dated back to the franchise’s roots. Unlike other rival series’ such as Tekken and Street Fighter, MK gives players the choice to put a definitive full stop on a fight.

Controversy has followed the Mortal Kombat name for decades due to Fatalities. Even though it has since grown and evolved with Brutalities, Animalities, and more, it’s the Fatality that started it all. Each character in the game has a couple of shocking graphics and gory executions they can perform on their opponent.

Pulling these off used to be much harder, but now developers NetherRealm have made it as easy as ever to execute.

How to do a Fatality in MK

Officially, the way to do a Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1 is to press a series of specific buttons, as described by the game’s move list, and depending on the character, you will have to press them at a certain distance from your opponent.

However, let’s simplify this for you and show you the effective method to do Fatalities with all MK1 characters:

Pick your character, and Kameo, and load into a match. Beat your opponent until you get the “FINISH HIM” or “FINISH HER” prompt. Now, immediately pause your game. Scroll over to the Move List tab. Now, click on the Special Moves section. Make your way through the list until you get to Fatalities. Select the one you one to do and memorize the instructions. Unpause the game and input the aforementioned commands.

If you’ve done it right, a cut scene should begin and your character will proceed to perform the gruesome Fatality. On the other hand, if you don’t nail it, chances are your character will do nothing and you’ll run out of time, or you’ll throw a single punch or kick at the enemy and they’ll fall over in anticlimactic fashion!

Another thing to note is that this method is perfect for offline play or couch multiplayer. If you’re online, then you’re going to need to remember the instructions by heart.

That wraps up our Fatality guide for Mortal Kombat 1. For more guides and content for the game, check out even more articles below:

