Mortal Kombat 1 leak claims Pack 2 includes Doomguy, Harley Quinn, more

According to new Mortal Kombat 1 leaks, a Pack 2 set of guest characters will include the likes of the Doom Slayer and Harley Quinn.

Previous DLC-related leaks about Mortal Kombat 1 have already proven correct for the most part. In fact, even before the game’s announcement, word got out about Homelander joining the cast as a guest character.

Developer NetherRealm has since confirmed that Homelander will indeed feature in Kombat Pack 1. Other leaked fighters such as Invincible’s Omni-Man and DC’s Peacemaker also appeared in an official DLC trailer at SDCC.

Rounding out the first Kombat Pack are a pair of classic MK characters and a fairly recent – Ermac, Quan Chi, and Takeda. New rumors indicate the second DLC pack will be just as jam-packed with an interesting selection of combatants.

Mortal Kombat 1 Pack 2 leaks hints at Doomguy’s MK debut

Industry insider and Twitter user Idle Sloth shared a list of characters that will allegedly feature in MK1’s Kombat Pack 1. The insider claims these details come from a leaker who’s “hit the vast majority of Mortal Kombat reboot leaks.”

Should the leak prove correct, players can expect the Pack 2 roster to include all of the following: Deathstroke, Doom Slayer, Harley Quinn, Kano, Noob Saibot, and Sareena – the latter three being longtime MK mainstays.

Apparently, five additional Kameo fighters will accompany the second pack, as well. The list includes Bo’ Rai Cho, Drahmin, Hsu Hao, Moloch, and Rain. Notably, all except Rain are from Mortal Kombat’s 3D era.

Regardless of the leaker’s supposed reliability, it’s best to take all of the above with a pinch of salt. WB Games and NetherRealm probably won’t detail Mortal Kombat 1 Pack 2 plans for quite some time. The first Pack 1 character – Homelander – isn’t slated to arrive until sometime in Spring 2024.

Other uncorroborated details currently making the rounds hint that a minigame involving decapitated heads is on the docket. This information, courtesy of the Singapore Ratings Board, could suggest the return of Test Your Might, which was sorely missed in MK11.

Mortal Kombat 1 hits stores on September 14 for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.