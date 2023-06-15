How to get early access for Mortal Kombat 1: Start date

Mortal Kombat 1 early access will provide players with an early chance to get hands-on with NetherRealm’s latest fighting game. For all the gory details on how to get involved, stick with our MK1 guide.

Brutality and Fatalities are guaranteed when it comes to Mortal Kombat 1. The successor to 2019’s hit game Mortal Kombat 11 will branch the story into a new direction and bring with it another smorgasbord of violence and vicious, bone-crushing action.

Friendly (that’s debatable) faces return in Scorpion and Sub-Zero, and a bunch of fresh faces – both old and new – are set to fill out the ambitious character roster. If all of this sounds like something you’re desperate to be a part of, then it might benefit you to learn about the game’s early access period.

NetherRealm

Early access for NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat 1 reboot will kick off on September 14, 2023, a full five days before the official game’s launch.

There’s no indicator yet as to what time players will be able to log in. Once we find out more from the devs, we will update this section with even more info for you.

How to play Mortal Kombat 1 early access

To actually gain access to Mortal Kombat 1’s exclusive pre-launch period, users will have to first purchase either Mortal Kombat 1: Premium Edition or Mortal Kombat 1: Kollector’s Edition.

These special editions come with a ton of extra content, with one of those cool features being the ability to enjoy early access to the game.

This will take place sometime after the MK1 stress test and will pretty much be the final product for fans to enjoy. So lock in one of the more luxurious editions of the game and get yourself in as soon as possible!

