Ed Boon confirms Mortal Kombat 1 story DLC & promises “big surprise”

During CCXP, Ed Boon confirmed that MK1 story DLC is in development and the series co-creator also teased a “big surprise.”

It didn’t take long after Mortal Kombat 1’s launch for story DLC rumors to begin making the rounds. A datamine leak seemed to have especially spilled the beans, though WB Games and NetherRealm Studios kept quiet about narrative-centric DLC plans.

Instead, the two companies revealed post-launch content in the form of a Kombat Pack filled with six characters. Invincible’s Omni-Man is already available, Quan Chi arrives in December, and the remaining four fighters are slated to arrive throughout 2024.

But how else will developers support Mortal Kombat 1 beyond the first Kombat Pack? Ed Boon recently provided a bit of insight while in attendance at CCXP in São Paulo.

MK1 story DLC is indeed in the works according to Ed Boon

During a CCXP 2023 panel (via Wesley Carlos), Boon was asked about NetherRealm’s future MK content plans. The developer reiterated past talking points, noting that post-launch support for Mortal Kombat 1 will last for quite a long time.

He shared new information, too, officially confirming that a story expansion will be released at some point. Boon told the audience, “Just like we did with Mortal Kombat 11, we’re going to release a second part with more story, and we have a big surprise after that. So we’re gonna be supporting the game for even longer than we did with Mortal Kombat 11.”

What “big surprise” may be awaiting Mortal Kombat 1 players remains to be seen. Similarly, outside of rumors and leaked details, there’s no concrete information on what MK1’s story DLC will entail.

It could answer some lingering questions posed at the end of the main campaign, though. For example, the fate of the Lin Kuei could go in several different directions when considering Sub-Zero’s Tower ending. Plus, a new version of Havik could spell trouble for the MK universe and its multiversal dealings.