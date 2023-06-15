How to play Mortal Kombat 1 beta on PlayStation & Xbox

The highly-anticipated Mortal Kombat 1 beta is a way to test the game and get your hands on NetherRealm’s adrenaline-pumping franchise, and you won’t want to miss your chance to participate on PlayStation or Xbox.

The world of fighting games is once again looking over its shoulder as Mortal Kombat 1 and its beta is on the horizon. The beta version of MK1 will get the blood pumping, flowing, and racing all in one go.

This thrilling and violent series, known for its iconic characters and breathtaking combos, has fans bracing for even more beat ’em-up brutality in the game. To get you on your way, our guide will show you how to participate in the Mortal Kombat 1 beta.

NetherRealm

Mortal Kombat 1 beta start date

NetherRealm has not revealed the exact date that the MK1 beta will start, but we do know that it’s penciled in for August 2023.

The online stress test is first up for the company though. This will help to monitor the infrastructure of the game and give the team a good idea of the game’s sustainability before delving into a larger-scale beta.

How to access the Mortal Kombat 1 beta on PlayStation & Xbox

To secure your place in the Mortal Kombat 1 beta, you need to pre-order the game. It doesn’t matter which edition you opt for whether it’s the Standard Edition or Kollector’s Edition, all pre-orders are valid for a beta code.

Game developers often reward those who show early support for their products. With your pre-order, not only do you support the franchise, but you also gain early access to the beta version of the game. After pre-ordering the game, you’ll receive a beta access code.

Again, the beta version will only be available on PlayStation and Xbox, and you’ll be able to download it when the time comes. We’ll update this guide as details become more concrete.

