Mortal Kombat 1 characters: Every confirmed and rumored fighter

Mortal Kombat 1 is gearing up to be the next violent entry in the iconic fighting video game franchise. It has an impressive roster of legendary characters and we’re here today to run through them all.

Welcome to the fight, Mortal Kombat 1 fans. Today, we take a deep look into everyone that has made the cut for the upcoming reboot. In the past, we’ve seen Johnny Cage’s dazzling showmanship to the icy demeanor of Sub-Zero, and the series is packed with captivating characters that have since become legendary figures and fighters.

This guide explores all confirmed and unconfirmed characters in the Mortal Kombat 1 reboot, as well as Kameo characters in the game. We aim to deliver an engaging, comprehensive overview that caters to both newcomers and long-time fans.

So let’s dive into the inner workings of MK1, dissecting every confirmed character and touching on potential ones and leaked names.

Contents

NetherRealm

Every confirmed Mortal Kombat 1 character

Through trailers, pre-release footage, and official confirmation from the devs, we know a great deal about Mortal Kombat 1’s confirmed characters so far. Check out the list below to see who has made the cut in NetherRealm’s newest bloody take on the genre:

Johnny Cage

Kenshi

Kitana

Kung Lao

Liu Kang

Mileena

Raiden

Scorpion

Shang Tsung

Sub-Zero

NetherRealm

Every Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo character

Kameos is a big new feature in Mortal Kombat 1. The idea is that you can call upon one of many different fighters, both past and present, to assist you during battle. To get some inspiration for potentially unique partnerships, take a look at the fighters who’ve made the cut so far:

Goro

Jax Briggs

Kano

Kung Lao

Scorpion

Sonya Blade

Stryker

Sub-Zero

All leaked & unconfirmed Mortal Kombat 1 characters

While the confirmed list of characters provides an abundance of hype, there is also massive speculation about a variety of other names who could be part of Mortal Kombat 1. Take these with a grain of salt, but they would make fun additions:

Conan The Barbarian

Ermac

Homelander – The Boys

Megan Fox

Omni-Man – Invincible

Peacemaker – DC

Quan Chi

Takeda

Travis Scott

That’s a rap on everything we know about MK1’s character roster so far. For more handy MK1 guides, check out the complete, in-depth PC specs for the game.