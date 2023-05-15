Mortal Kombat 1 rumor claims Conan the Barbarian is another guest fighter

According to a Mortal Kombat 1 rumor, the supposed reboot will include Conan the Barbarian as a guest fighter.

Rumors about the next mainline Mortal Kombat game keep flooding in, despite WB and developer NetherRealm Studios’ unending silence.

The most notable of such uncorroborated claims suggests the new title will be titled Mortal Kombat 1, a reboot set to hit store shelves this year. Apparently, it’ll launch across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Reports from industry insiders also point to the game featuring a character pass, one wherein the likes of Peacemaker and Homelander could take center stage. Now, a third potential guest character is having their name thrown around, as well.

Conan the Barbarian may be DLC for rumored Mortal Kombat 1

In the May 12 episode of The Xbox Two Podcast, co-host and Windows Central journalist Jez Corden spoke briefly about the ongoing Mortal Kombat 1 rumors and leaks.

Corden contributed to the report that claimed Peacemaker and Homelander would appear as DLC characters in MK1. During the aforementioned podcast, he added another interesting name to the list of potential guest fighters – Conan the Barbarian.

“I’ve heard Conan the Barbarian might be a character,” Corden said before clarifying that he’s unsure whether or not that includes Arnold Schwarzenegger’s version of the warrior. “Some of this stuff I’m not 100 percent on, so take it with a pinch of salt,” he concluded.

Mortal Kombat talk begins at around the 2:28:05 mark in the video below:

Should the above information prove accurate, it won’t mark the first time that a character played by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s entered the Mortal Kombat universe.

Terminator T-800 featured in MK11’s Kombat Pack 1 in October 2019. While Schwarzenegger’s likeness is on full display, actor Chris Cox lent his talents to the character’s lines of dialogue.

Conan is a different matter altogether, given that there’s another movie version (played by Jason Momoa in 2011) and many comic iterations. If he does enter the Mortal Kombat tournament, there’s no telling what likeness he’ll take on for the festivities.