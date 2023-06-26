What is a Quitality in Mortal Kombat 1?

Mortal Kombat 1 sees the return of the much-loved Quitality. If you’re new to the game or need a quick refresher, we’ve whipped up a quick explainer on what it means in MK1.

Over the years, NetherRealm, and previously Midway, have given players many different match-ending abilities. From famed fatalities to hilarious babalities, the MK world has become synonymous with these novel ways of concluding a fight. It’s already confirmed that Mortal Kombat 1 will be bringing many of these back.

A very recent “ality” is the Quitality – first introduced in Mortal Kombat X. Unlike some of its other counterparts, there are special conditions that will need to take place for Mortal Kombat 1 players to experience a Quitality. So let’s run you through them in the game.

NetherRealm

How to do a Quitality in Mortal Kombat 1

A Quitality is only triggered during an online multiplayer match when a player decides to ragequit in the middle of a Mortal Kombat 1 match.

You’ll know if it’s happening as the lights will go down and the player who has performed the ragequit will suddenly have their character commit suicide. Shortly after, a graphic and announcer voice will appear signifying the Quitality.

So, unlike Fatalities and Brutalities that require you to input specific button prompts, a Quitality is essentially a byproduct of a player’s actions.

Ragequitting has been around in gaming for years, but it’s quite common in online fighting games. If one player is clearly no match for their opponent and is on the receiving end of high-damage Kombos, then a ragequit is a likely outcome – hence the Quitality.

