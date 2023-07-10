How to get The Boys’ Homelander, Black Noir, and Starlight in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir join Warzone 2 as operators in a Season 4 Reloaded crossover with The Boys. Here is everything you need to know about getting all three operators.

Warzone has embarked on plenty of ambitious crossovers. The original battle royale collaborated with movie franchises such as Die Hard, Godzilla, and Rambo. Warzone 2 followed that up by adding Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’s main villain Shredder in Season 2.

Community members pleaded for John Wick to be the next major crossover. The assassin would perfectly fit into Warzone’s universe.

For the game’s second major crossover event, Activision instead collaborated with The Boys. Let’s jump right into what you need to know.

When are The Boys operators coming to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

The Boys announced the Warzone 2 crossover by showing a press conference with Black Noir. In typical Black Noir fashion, the character didn’t actually say anything, but he did enough to confirm the exciting crossover.

Homerlander, Black Noir, and Starlight operators will be arriving in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 on July 12, coinciding with the start of Season 4 Reloaded.

While there’s no specified time as to when we can expect to see the Operators, it’s likely that they will arrive around 10 AM PT or 6 PM GMT on July 12.

How to unlock Homerlander, Black Noir, and Starlight in MW2 and Warzone 2

When July 12 rolls around, you’ll need to head into the store and look for the Homelander, Black Noir, and Starlight bundles. Based on pricing for previous bundles, we expect each one to cost 2,400 COD points.

The developers did not reveal what each bundle will include. We expect weapon blueprints, a finishing move, loading screen, stickers, charms, and an emblem to be included.

If you already have enough COD points saved from the game’s Battle Pass or previous packages, then buying more is unnecessary. However, if you don’t have any points saved up, we recommend purchasing COD Point Bundles or spending $19.99 on 2,400 COD points.