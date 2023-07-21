Mortal Kombat 1 announces Peacemaker, Homelander & more in Kombat Pack 1

Kombat Pack 1 is including surprise guest characters Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omni-Man alongside returning series mainstays Ermac, Quan Chi, and Takeda.

The Mortal Kombat series is no stranger to guest characters, with MK11 having the most high-profile roster yet. Between The Terminator, Robocop, The Joker, Rambo, and Spawn, fans of the series were certainly surprised to see some of their favorites in the arena.

However, Mortal Kombat 1 is coming out swinging, with DLC guest characters announced from the get-go. The game isn’t even out yet, but we already have information on the first DLC pack.

Kombat Pack 1 will include Homelander, Peacemaker, Omni-Man, Ermac, Quan Chi, and Takeda with a release date projected for Spring 2024.

Peacemaker, Homelander & Omni-Man come to Mortal Kombat 1

Recent times have seen superhero fiction outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe rise to prominence, and that’s clearly shown in Mortal Kombat 1’s selection of guest fighters.

Peacemaker hails from the DC Universe, with a model directly inspired by that of John Cena’s role in the TV show, meaning we, in a way, have John Cena coming to Mortal Kombat.

Meanwhile, Homelander from The Boys and Omni-Man from Invincible represent some of the most popular “anti-hero” fiction that shows a darker take on the superhero formula, a perfect fit for the Mortal Kombat series.

Meanwhile, fans of the series are hyped to see the return of Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda as series mainstays to round out Kombat Pack 1. While it’s a shame they won’t be coming on the game’s release date, the Spring 2024 release window has these characters arriving a short time after MK1’s September 19, 2023 release.

This announcement comes a short time after Homelander’s cameo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, bringing the now-iconic character to some of gaming’s biggest franchises.

Li Mei, Tanya, and fan-favorite Baraka were also announced for Mortal Kombat 1’s main roster during San Diego Comic Con and will be arriving on the main game’s roster once it’s released.