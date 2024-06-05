Mortal Kombat 1 announcer leak name-drops long-rumored DLC character

Leaked MK1 voice files from the new Mileena announcer provide more proof that Ghostface may join in a future Kombat Pack.

Around the time of Mortal Kombat 1’s September 2023 release, dataminers uncovered voice files featuring guest character Omni-Man. One line of dialogue from the Viltrumite made mention of ineffective scares involving a “mask” and “knife.”

The same leak also featured Kombat Pack character Takeda calling out someone donning a “mask” and “cloak.” Naturally, many Mortal Kombat fans concluded both lines referenced Scream’s iconic villain, Ghostface.

Whether or not the slasher icon will appear in a future Kombat Pack remains to be seen, but a new leak outright names-drops him.

The details come courtesy of Interloko, who extracted sounds from Mileena’s new announcer voice and found lines of dialogue not currently available in-game.

The Mileena announcer says Ghostface’s name at the 5:18 and 5:21 marks in the video above.

In a YouTube video posted by Interloko on Wednesday, June 5, the Mileena announcer says “Ghostface” on two separate occasions. This seems to confirm that the unannounced DLC fighter will join the MK1 roster at some point.

At the time of writing, developer NetherRealm’s DLC plans beyond the current Kombat Pack remain under wraps.

The first Kombat Pack includes all of the following characters: Quan Chi, Omni-Man, Ermac, Peacemaker, Homelander, and Takeda Takahashi. Homelander launched in early access on Tuesday, June 4, so Takeda’s the only character yet to debut. A date for his release has not surfaced.

Outside of the long-running Ghostface rumors, speculation about a hopeful MK1 Pack 2 claims it’ll introduce Doom Guy, Harley Quinn, and others as DLC fighters.

Ghostface wouldn’t be the first horror movie icon to enter the fight in Mortal Kombat. Previously, MK9 hosted Freddy Krueger as a guest. Jason Voorhees appeared in Mortal Kombat X.