Mortal Kombat 1 players mocked for trying to sell stress test codes

A few Mortal Kombat 1 players are trying to sell stress test codes and people are mocking them endlessly for it.

NetherRealm and WB Games are hosting an MK1 stress test lasting from June 23 through June 25. Those selected to participate have already received their codes.

As with any stress test, the goal is to strain servers and uncover issues that may be plaguing the experience. But a few people have their hearts set on something else entirely – making a quick buck.

Listings on eBay show that some Mortal Kombat 1 testers are trying to sell their codes for hundreds of dollars. And fellow fans can’t help but laugh at the ridiculousness of it all.

Mortal Kombat 1 fans mock players selling stress test codes

Strangely, a Reddit user stumbled across an eBay listing for the MK1 stress test. A screenshot of the posting shows the seller wants someone to pay an absurd $1,000 for a code that will prove useless in a matter of days.

While codes of that value don’t appear on eBay’s US page, there are a few other listings priced between $200 to $300.

Other users in the Reddit thread are having a laugh at the eBay seller’s expense. One person wrote, “Imagine selling a code that only work[s] for a weekend, for $1000!!!!! This is absurd lmao.”

Others noted that the code is even less valuable, considering MK1 will release later this year. “Game is out in like 3-4 months anyone who would pay 1G to play is nuts lol.”

In the eyes of many, though, the eBay seller hardly matters – the potential buyers are the problem. “Selling is one thing… imagine buying it,” said one Redditor.

Fortunately, this won’t be the only chance prospective players have of jumping into the reboot early. NetherRealm plans on hosting a beta for PS5 and Xbox Series pre-orders in August. And the full game remains on track for a September 19 release.