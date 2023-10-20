MK1 Invasions leak reveals new skins for future Sub-Zero & Raiden bosses

An MK1 Invasions leak showcases the skins and gear that will accompany upcoming bosses like Sub-Zero and Raiden.

Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasions mode will thrive on seasonal updates, with new content expected to arrive every six weeks.

Each season features its own theme, the first of which centers around a different universe’s Scorpion. Players who beat the Scorpion boss in Season 1 can expect to unlock his Order of Darkness skin, palettes, and gear.

While NetherRealm has yet to specify the boss characters who will rule the day in forthcoming seasons, a leak from early October seems to have already let the cat out of the bag. Now, more premature details may be teasing what awaits Invasions players in the future.

MK1 Invasions leak shows off skins for new bosses like Raiden

The previous MK1 leak made the rounds courtesy of voice files datamined by content creator Interloko. Should the datamine prove accurate, the next four Invasions seasons will revolve around the following fighters – Nitara, Raiden, Mileena, and Sub-Zero.

On the MortalKombatleaks subreddit, user T-pellyam shared Nitara, Sub-Zero, and Raiden character models that allegedly represent their boss appearances in future seasons of Invasions.

The boss costumes for Nitara and Sub-Zero have lots of pointy ends and brown straps. Raiden, on the other hand, looks different… familiar, in fact. His supposed Invasions attire will have him dressed a lot like Dark Raiden from MK11.

Comments about the MK1 Invasions bosses were quick to point out that while the Raiden costume is cool, it doesn’t look right on the rebooted character.

Noted one person: “That skin does not fit new Raiden at all lol.” Another fan agreed and chimed in saying, “He’s just missing the old glowy eyes, then it would work better.”

Meanwhile, other MK faithful are wondering why Scorpion, Nitara, and Sub-Zero received updated Invasions gear, while the former Thunder God gets recycled garments. “It’s just bizarre to me that [NetherRealm] went out and redesigned everyone and gave them these really cool dark skins, but reused Raiden’s from the last game…”

Per usual, it’s best to take all leaks and rumors with a grain of salt. But if there’s any truth to the latest leaks, MK1 players have plenty to look forward to in the months ahead.