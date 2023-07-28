Tekken 8 DLC: Leaked characters & rumors

DLC is likely going to make Tekken 8’s default, launch roster look minuscule by the time the next potential game is out. So let’s walk you through everything we know about Tekken 8 DLC characters and Bandai Namco’s plans.

While the starting roster is always a hot topic of conversation in a fighting game – especially one as prestigious as Tekken 8 – there will always be a keen eye on future additions. Most fighting titles nowadays continue to receive backing in the form of DLC additions.

Article continues after ad

This helps to keep the roster looking stacked and the game feels fresher. Mortal Kombat 1 already has extensive DLC plans in place, for instance. So what is Tekken 8 going to do once it’s released? Let’s find out.

Bandai Namco

Tekken 8 DLC leaks & rumors

One thing is for sure, Tekken 8 will be getting DLC once the full game is out.

This was confirmed by Katsuhiro Harada himself – Director of the game and a long-time talent working behind the scenes on the franchise.

Article continues after ad

In a tweet discussing guest stars, Harada said that the team “Do not plan to develop guest characters first.” This inadvertently implies that DLC is coming, but they won’t be focusing their efforts on outsider characters such as Mortal Kombat 1’s Homelander or Peacemaker DLC.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, not much else has been revealed, which makes sense given that the game is reportedly still many months away from being released yet.

If we do learn more information from Bandai Namco or Harada himself, we’ll be sure to update this guide and give you the latest on Tekken DLC.

Article continues after ad

Keep up-to-date with all things Tekken 8 right here at Dexerto with our latest guides for the next Iron Fist tournament:

Is Tekken 8 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to play Tekken 8 beta | Tekken 8 crossplay & cross-progression | Tekken 8 PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Tekken 8 be on Nintendo Switch? | Tekken 8 characters: Every confirmed fighter | Does Tekken 8 have crossplay?