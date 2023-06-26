How to do a Brutality in Mortal Kombat 1

In Mortal Kombat 1, players once again have the power to perform a violent Brutality on an opponent. For a quick run-through of the mechanic and how to send shivers down your opponent’s dislodged spine, read on for our easy guide.

While not as cherished, celebrated, and adored as much as Fatalities are, Mortal Kombat 1’s Brutalities deserve just as much love. Not only are they also incredibly violent, but they are also strikingly easy to pull off too.

Article continues after ad

A standout aspect of the MK franchise over the years has been its excessive gore. From mutilated torsos to singed skin, Mortal Kombat 1 players can do all of this and more. But when it comes to signing off for a fight, you need to round things off with something memorable. Brutalities are the perfect recipe for this, and NetherRealm has made it as easy as ever to nail one in the game.

NetherRealm

How to do a Brutality in MK1

A Brutality in Mortal Kombat is extremely straightforward, you just need to land an uppercut as the final, match-winning blow to give yourself the victory.

Article continues after ad

We should point out, if you do this at the end of a normal round, for the first one for example, and it doesn’t end the match, then this will not result in a Brutality.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Unlike Fatalities which characters have multiple variations of and require different input commands, a Brutality is always the same. The uppercut motion will send the opponent’s connected head and spine flying out of their body.

The ease with which players can perform Brutalities in Mortal Kombat 1 has been bettered especially when compared to its predecessor. In MK11, players still had to do an uppercut as the final move, but you were not allowed to block in the entire final round – leaving yourself very open to attacks.

Article continues after ad

If you enjoyed this Mortal Kombat 1 guide and want more, check out the rest of our MK1 content to get you up to scratch:

What is a Quitality in Mortal Kombat 1? | How to get early access for Mortal Kombat 1: Start date | Mortal Kombat 1 characters: Every confirmed and rumored fighter | Mortal Kombat 1 PC Requirements – Minimum & recommended specs | Is Mortal Kombat 1 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to play Mortal Kombat 1 beta on PlayStation & Xbox | Will Mortal Kombat 1 be cross-platform? Crossplay for Xbox, PlayStation & PC explained