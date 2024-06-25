Mortal Kombat 1 leak reveals DLC characters for Kombat Pack 2

According to a reputable leaker, MK1’s next batch of DLC characters will include the likes of Ghostface, Noob Saibot, and more.

Support for Mortal Kombat 1’s first Kombat Pack will end with Takeda’s early access launch on July 23, followed by his wide release one week later.

For nearly a year, rumors have suggested that NetherRealm would roll out a second Kombat Pack, with leaks pointing to Ghostface, Doom Slayer, and others potentially joining the roster.

Now leaker Interloko has found game files outlining the six characters that will round out MK1’s next batch of DLC releases.

Based on these files, three classic Mortal Kombat fighters will return, alongside three licensed characters. They include Noob Saibot, Cyrax, Sektor, Conan the Barbarian, Ghostface, and T-1000.

The datamined details additionally suggest two new arenas will become playable in the future, though Interloko hasn’t been able to specify which ones.

Ghostface, Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob previously appeared in leaks from around the time of MK1’s September 2023 debut. The same leaks also mentioned a “burly man with a broadsword,” leading to guesses that spanned from Conan to MK’s own Kotal Kahn.

Notably, Terminator T-800 starred as a guest fighter in MK11 but T-1000 of Terminator 2 fame will make his Mortal Kombat debut if the new leak proves accurate.

And there’s reason to believe the T-1000 actor Robert Patrick provided the voice for the character’s guest spot, too.

In a Dan Allen Gaming interview (via Reddit) in October 2023, Reptile voice actor Andrew Morgado mentioned being in a green room at WB and seeing “Robert Patrick in there for the T-1000.”

WB Games and NetherRealm have yet to officially confirm plans for future MK1 DLC characters. However, both MKX and MK11 received two separate Kombat Packs.