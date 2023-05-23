Mortal Kombat 1 rumored to feature Megan Fox & Travis Scott

According to a new rumor, actress Megan Fox and rapper Travis Scott will appear in Mortal Kombat 1 to a degree that’s not yet been specified.

Rumors about the guest list for Mortal Kombat 1 paint quite the picture of NetherRealm’s post-launch plans. Allegedly, characters such as Homelander, Omni Man, and Peacemaker will appear in a Kombat Pack.

While developers and publisher WB Games have yet to confirm or deny these claims, one guest appearance has been confirmed.

Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme will feature in-game as a Johnny Cage skin, which players can secure in a Kombat Pack. Notably, those who purchase the Premium or Kollector’s Editions will gain access to the Kombat Pack in question.

Now yet another rumor indicates that a couple more celebrities may make it onto Mortal Kombat 1’s cast of fighters.

Megan Fox and Travis Scott to allegedly feature in Mortal Kombat 1

As spotted by Reddit user poklane, PlayStation podcaster and former journalist Colin Moriarty recently shared a rumor that two more celebrities are joining MK1.

In episode 255 of Sacred Symbols, Moriarty claimed to have heard word that actress Megan Fox and rapper Travis Scott are in the new Mortal Kombat title. The person who relayed this news also informed the podcaster about Jean-Claude Van Damme’s guest appearance prior to the official reveal.

“I don’t know if that’s true, but I am telling you that the person who told me Jean-Claude Van Damme was in this game told me that Megan Fox and Travis Scott are also in the game.”

(Moriarty mentioned the Mortal Kombat rumor in the following video around the 2:55:20 mark)

Since the claim comes with no context, it’s unclear as to whether or not Fox and Scott’s reported appearances will be as skins similar to that of Van Damme.

Though Travis Scott’s game-related bonafides include Fortnite and PlayStation deals, this particular part of the rumor is a bit of a head-scratcher.

The Megan Fox claim could work, though. After all, as one person noted in the Reddit thread, Fox’s character from cult classic Jennifer’s Body would make for an interesting Mileena skin. As always, though, it’s best to take leaks and rumors with a grain of salt.

There’s no word on when NetherRealm and WB Games will begin discussing post-launch plans. However, fans are in for a treat this summer, since the companies intend to debut Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay during Summer Game Fest on Thursday, June 8.