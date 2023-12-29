MK1 datamine reveals throwback Ermac skin fans have been asking for

Datamined MK1 files reveal a second Ermac skin that appears to be more in line with what fans want from the classic Mortal Kombat character.

Mortal Kombat 1’s Kombat Pack has already unleashed Omni-Man and Quan Chi as playable characters. The remaining four fighters will launch throughout 2024, with Ermac expected to arrive sometime during the spring.

Nothing is known about the Ermac-centric DLC as of yet, but fans have high hopes that he’ll receive a makeover of some kind. Not many are pleased with the mask-less, skin-revealing design featured in MK1.

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, leaked information suggests the fighter will indeed receive an updated look in the future.

Article continues after ad

MK1 datamine showcases new Ermac skin with a mask

Datamined details originally shared by Interloko (via SHAAR) indicate Ermac’s Kombat Pack DLC will feature at least one new skin.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The design appears to take inspiration from his MK Deception garb, though the Kombat Pack getup is predominantly white and red. Interloko further noted the design boasted an alternate look. One style shows him covered in a hood and mask, while the other sees him donning a hood and no mask.

Article continues after ad

Fans in a Mortal Kombat subreddit just seem pleased that MK1 Ermac may finally get a skin that covers him up. “Thank god for the mask… I was kind of tired of looking at his weird face,” one person wrote. “Ermac has a mask. I don’t have to kill myself,” joked another Redditor in all caps.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, others seem more focused on what Ermac possibly receiving a second skin may mean for future DLC support. Both Omni-Man and Quan Chi launched without extra outfits. As one user in the thread remarked, this leak suggests “DLC characters will be receiving multiple skins.”

Article continues after ad

Per usual, though, it’s best to take all of the above with a grain of salt.