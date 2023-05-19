Mortal Kombat 1’s roster of DLC fighters leaked in Amazon listing

Mortal Kombat 1’s full roster of DLC characters has been leaked due to an Amazon Italy listing, which gives credence to recent rumors.

In the weeks leading up to Mortal Kombat 1’s official announcement, rumors swarmed the internet about what NetherRealm Studios had planned for the upcoming fighting game title.

Many of the rumors and leaks were proven correct, too, with insiders correctly reporting on the reboot, release window, and planned platforms.

Now, a leak seeping from an Amazon Italy listing hints that uncorroborated claims about DLC plans for the Mortal Kombat reboot may have been accurate, as well.

Amazon listing outs Mortal Kombat 1’s DLC fighters

A little over a week ago, unsubstantiated reports pointed to Homelander and Peacemaker joining the new Mortal Kombat roster as DLC. Notably, a Premium Edition product listing on Amazon Italy, which has since received an update, seemingly confirmed as much and more.

VGC spotted the list of supposed DLC combatants, reporting that the post-launch roster will include the following characters: Ermac, Quan Chi, Takeda Takahashi, Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omni Man.

The first two names are Mortal Kombat classics; meanwhile, Takeda, Kenshi’s son, joined the franchise in Mortal Kombat X. The Boys’ Homelander and DC’s Peacemaker were previously leaked as DLC characters, but the Amazon listing suggests Omni Man of Invincible fame will enter the fight, too.

Since MK9, Mortal Kombat has hosted more than its fair share of noteworthy guest characters, from Kratos and Freddy Krueger to RoboCop and the Joker.

Should the Amazon leak have some weight to it, Mortal Kombat 1 will continue the tradition of interesting DLC releases. As of now, however, WB Games and NetherRealm have yet to confirm their post-launch plans for the title.

News on this front should surface in the coming months, though, with Mortal Kombat 1 slated for September 19.