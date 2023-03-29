How to access sky islands in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Hyrule’s vast expanse has been increased thanks to the addition of sky islands. Our quick guide will show you how to reach these new areas.

Tears of the Kingdom, despite having a familiar vibe to Breath of the Wild, is still very much a new game with lots of fresh ideas and abilities.

It’s been in development for a long time as the devs have clearly wanted to make a sequel that would do justice to its predecessor. New gameplay mechanics are already evident with the reveal of Link’s new abilities.

But a big push in Tears of the Kingdom is the idea of verticality and Hyrule’s new sky islands. So here’s a quick guide on how they work and the different ways players can reach them.

What are sky islands in Tears of the Kingdom?

Towering high above the open lands of Hyrule are sky islands which are extensions of Tears of the Kingdom’s overall map. Players will find more buildings, different enemies, and rare scenic beauty that can only be found on these islands.

While there are special items and exploration areas that players may not find on the ground below, there are still common gameplay elements such as combat encounters, so they’re not entirely different from the rest of the map.

How to get to sky islands in Tears of the Kingdom

We know that Link will be able to ascend to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s sky islands in a multitude of ways. This includes using Link’s Recall ability, creating vehicles capable of flying, possibly utilizing flying creatures, and even just using Link’s Glider.

Recall

One of Link’s new abilities is Recall which allows him to rewind time on objects in motion or objects that have already moved and stopped.

A prime example used to demonstrate Recall saw Link stand on a rock that had fallen from the sky, and it elevated Link all the way into the sky, allowing him to jump to a sky island.

Vehicles

Whether they’re already pre-made or if Link has to make them himself using another new ability called Ultrahand, vehicles can be used to transport our hero into the sky.

A reoccurring environmental object is fans, and if you attach multiple fans to a solid platform, then you can create an upward-moving platform – a bit like a portable elevator that will take you to the sky islands.

Creatures & animals

We’ve seen in the pre-release material for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that flying creatures will be a part of the world.

Now, we don’t know for sure if they can be manipulated in some way to help Link fly, but we would rule nothing out. After all, we’ve seen Link use something similar in the past with Zelda: Skyward Sword.

Glider

This method applies more to traveling from one sky island to another, or if you’ve already managed to get high up into the sky.

Hold down the applicable button and Link will whip out his Glider and players can use it to fly on down to the sky island that you’re looking to go to.

Sky islands will likely play a big part in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and if you want to know even more about the game, we have plenty of other guides for you right here:

