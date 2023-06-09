Wondering how to build a hoverbike in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Well, our guide will have you soaring through Hyrule and the Sky Islands in style.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a massive game. In fact, players can spend hundreds of hours traveling across Hyrule, especially now that the new Sky Islands and the Depths have made their mysterious appearance.

However, getting between Tears of the Kingdom’s vast open world can take a lot of time, even if you do have Zelda’s Golden horse. Fortunately, Link’s Ultrahand ability can enable players to craft some truly incredible vehicles.

Article continues after ad

While everything from Armored Cored mechs and tanks have been created, one of the best vehicles in Tears of the Kingdom is the humble hoverbike. So, here’s exactly how you can create your own sci-fi aircraft.

How to build a hoverbike in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Building a hoverbike in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is incredibly easy.

In order to build a hoverbike in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need the following Zonai Devices:

Two Fans

One Steering Stick

Once you’ve gathered these two Zonai Devices, it’s time to build the hoverbike. Simply use Ultrahand to fuse the two Fans to the front and back of the Steering Stick. Both Fans should be tilted upwards, as this will give you the best mobility and smoothest take-off.

Article continues after ad

If you’re running low on Steering Sticks, then be sure to head over to Tarrey Town. This location will give you access to the Steering Stick, while the Fans can be obtained from the great Sky Island and Kakariko Village.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Once you’ve created the hoverbike in Tears of the Kingdom, be sure to save it to one of your Autobuild slots. This will allow you to instantly spawn a hoverbike as long as you have the Zonaite to spare. If you need to farm more of this material, then be sure to check out our best Zonaite farming guide.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s how you can create your own hoverbike in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

Sky Islands map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | All Geoglyph locations | Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | All Great Fairy Fountain locations | All Skyview Tower locations | How to get Zelda’s Golden Horse | Best place to farm Zonaite | How to increase your inventory slots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Bubbal Gem locations | Bargainer Statue locations | How to get Phantom Armor set | Where to get the Steering Wheel | How to respec Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | How to get Autobuild | How to get Hylian Shield