What is Recall in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Recall is coming to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and we’ve whipped up a quick and easy guide showing you how Link’s new ability works in the hotly anticipated sequel.

We’ve seen that Link certainly has a bunch of new abilities to use in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the franchise looks to go bigger, better, and bolder than before.

Breath of the Wild introduced some interesting new powers such as Stasis, but Tears of the Kingdom is set to open up the ability pool even further. Recall is the perfect example of this and is looking to shake things up for the 2023 sequel.

Article continues after ad

For a quick explainer on Recall and how it works in the game, read on.

Nintendo

What is Recall in Tears of the Kingdom?

Quite simply, Recall acts as a rewind mechanic that reverse the actions or movement of an object for a brief window of time in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

So, if you’ve been messing around with a giant boulder and it rolled off a cliff, for instance, Recall will rewind time on that specific object and should be able to get it back onto the cliff.

How to use Recall in Tears of the Kingdom

Like any other Tears of the Kingdom ability in Link’s arsenal, our protagonist will need to be looking at an object and select the Recall ability to use. Make sure the cursor is on the object you want to rewind time on and push the action button to use Recall.

Article continues after ad

During the Official Gameplay Demonstration video that Nintendo did on March 28, 2023, they used the example of a rock that had fallen from the sky.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Link climbed on the rock, used Recall on it, and the rock zipped straight back up into the sky, allowing Link to access one of the game’s many sky islands.

As with everything, we’re sure that players are going to find innovative ways to use this mechanic and it’ll also play a big part in, presumably, the returning Shrine puzzles too.

For even more news and guides on all things Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, check out some of the other articles we’ve whipped up below for you:

Article continues after ad

Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | What is Ultrahand in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | How does Fusing work in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | What is Ascend in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | Where to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom