Knowing how to dye your armor in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can help give your favorite sets a different look. So, here’s how you can the color of Link’s outfits.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is filled with plenty of armor sets for payers to unlock and upgrade at Fairy Fountains. From the deadly Phantom Armor set to the elegant Mystic Armor, Link certainly has no shortage of stylish apparel.

However, there may be times when you wish to customize your armor in the game to complement a particular look. Well, just like in Breath of the Wild, players can dye their clothes in Tears of the Kingdom.

This is obviously great news for those that like to look stylish while taking down Ganondorf’s army of toothy terrors. So, without further ado, here’s how you can dye armor in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to dye armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Dying armor in Tears of the Kingdom is incredibly easy.

In order to dye your clothes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to follow these simple instructions below:

Head over to Hateno Village .

. Enter the Kochi Dye Shop – the building with colorful paint bottles displayed outside.

– the building with colorful paint bottles displayed outside. Speak to Sayge and pay him 20 Rupees.

Select the clothes you wish to dye.

Choose five ingredients you’d like to use in your dye.

you’d like to use in your dye. Confirm your selection.

Once you’ve done the above, your clothes will be dyed in your chosen color. It’s important to note, that not every piece of clothing can be dyed, so be sure to select armor pieces that can be customized.

You can also choose to dye certain armor pieces individually or dye an entire outfit all at once. If you don’t like the color, you can ask Sayge to remove the dye from your outfit for an additional fee of 20 Rupees.

The Kochi Dye Shop can also change the pattern on Link’s Paraglider, which can be unlocked by taking pictures of monsters found across Hyrule, so be sure to get snapping!

So, there you have it, that’s how to dye your armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure you check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and guides.

