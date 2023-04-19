If you’re wondering how many characters are in Honkai Star Rail, our handy hub has you covered with the latest updates on every element so far, from Imaginary to Physical, and Quantum.

Honkai Star Rail is home to plenty of colorful characters that players can roll for on the current banner, and every update will bring even more to the game’s ever-expanding roster. Not only does each unit have its own element, but they also have unique attacks and abilities that can give you the edge in battle.

Knowing how many characters there are in HoYoverse’s turn-based action game will enable you to build the best Honkai Star Rail team comps from a variety of units. So, in order to get you clued up on all the 4-star and 5-star units, we’ve listed every character that’s currently available in Honkai Star Rail.

How many characters are in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail currently features a total of 28 characters, which are categorized into the following seven elements: Lightning, Ice, Fire, Wind, Imaginary, Quantum, and Physical. This means Trailblazers have plenty of choices when it comes to building their perfect team.

Of course, like all gacha games, the characters you get will largely revolve around your luck on Honkai Star Rail’s banners. However, there are also a number of free characters that can be acquired without spending any Star Rail Passes and Star Rail Special Passes.

How many free characters are in Honkai Star Rail?

There are currently eight free characters that players can obtain in Honkai Star Rail without spending any money. Of course, this list could change once the Honkai Star Rail officially launches, so we’ll be sure to update this list upon the full release.

How many Imaginary characters are in Honkai Star Rail?

There are only two Imaginary characters in Honkai Star Rail, with more likely planned to release in future updates. Not much is currently known about these characters, but we do know that their attacks can debuff enemies and alter the battle in extremely useful ways.

How many Physical characters are in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail currently has three Physical characters. Characters like Natasha and Sushang have proven to be top-tier picks in the game, so you can’t go wrong with either of these units.

How many Quantum characters are in Honkai Star Rail?

With four Quantum characters to choose from, Trailblazers have a little more choice when picking the perfect character. Quantum is all about delivering attacks and debuffs with their abilities, making them extremely useful to most team comps.

How many Wind characters are in Honkai Star Rail?

There are four Wind characters available in Honkai Star Rail. In fact, this element is home to extremely powerful units, with Bronya and Blade being amongst the most notable thanks to their damage-boosting attacks.

How many Ice characters are in Honkai Star Rail?

Having five Ice characters to choose from in Honkai Star Rail certainly makes your choices a little more tricky, but the tankiness from Geopard and healing from March 7th make them the clear winners here.

How many Fire characters are in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail’s Fire characters set their enemies ablaze with AoE abilities, which makes them great for taking down groups. There are three Fire characters in Honkai Star Rail, with Himeko being among the most notable thanks to her deadly ultimate.

How many Lightning characters are in Honkai Star Rail?

There are plenty of choices when it comes to picking a Lightning character in Honkai Star Rail, with a total of seven to unlock. Honkai Star Rail Lightning characters are all about delivering devastating attacks with their shocking abilities. Many of them focus on using AoE attacks that strike all enemies on the battlefield.

So, there you have it, that’s how many characters are in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

