All Honkai Star Rail elements explained
Honkai Star Rail is home to seven unique elements and players will need to master them all in order to beat the game’s toughest content. So, here’s every Honkai Star Rail element and what effect they have.
Just like HoYoverse’s other popular gacha game, Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail also features characters with game-changing elemental attacks. Not only does every element feature unique interactions, but they can also help give you the edge over your opponents, especially when exploiting enemy weaknesses.
With the Honkai Star Rail release date just days away, many Trailblazers will be wondering how the game’s elements work. So, whether you’re curious to learn about all seven elements or just wish to know more about them, then our Honkai Star Rail element hub has everything you need to know to maximize your damage output.
Contents
- Honkai Star Rail elements: what are they?
- All Honkai Star Rail elements
- Honkai Star Rail element effects
Honkai Star Rail elements: what are they?
Each of the playable characters in Honkai Star Rail is categorized under seven in-game elements, which enable them to use attacks tailored around that specific element.
It’s important to note that every enemy in Honkai Star Rail has a different elemental weakness, so if you wish to maximize your damage, you’ll want to ensure you’re using your abilities to break through their Toughness Bar.
Once broken, your opponent will enter the Weakness Break state. During this state, enemies will receive more damage from your party’s attacks.
All Honkai Star Rail elements
There are a total of seven elements in Honkai Star Rail and every character in the game falls under the following: Lightning, Ice, Fire, Wind, Imaginary, Quantum, and Physical. We have listed every Honkai Star Rail character in the articles below:
- Honkai Star Rail Imaginary characters
- Honkai Star Rail Physical characters
- Honkai Star Rail Quantum characters
- Honkai Star Rail Wind characters
- Honkai Star Rail Ice characters
- Honkai Star Rail Fire characters
- Honkai Star Rail Lightning characters
Honkai Star Rail element effects
All the Honkai Star Rail elements and their effects can be found below, so be sure to study them carefully to ensure your maximizing their effectiveness.
- Lightning: Deals additional lighting damage and applies Shock (DoT).
- Ice: Freezes enemies and stops them from taking actions and applies Ice (DoT).
- Physical: Deals additional physical damage and applies Bleed (DoT).
- Quantum: Aapplies Entanglement (Quantum DoT, delays enemy turn).
- Fire: Deals additional fire damage and applies Burn (DoT).
- Wind: Deals additional wind damage and applies Wind Shear (DoT).
- Imaginary: Applies Imprisonment (delays enemy turn and reduces their speed).
So, there you have it, that’s every Honkai Star Rail element and what they do. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.
